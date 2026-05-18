Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Marilena Aquino de Muro's avatar
Marilena Aquino de Muro
34m

Thank you so much for Serenade, Jared! It will be my soundtrack for today. I wouldn’t describe your notes on grocery prices as ‘unpleasant.’ They reflect the current reality in the US, and the truth is always important and necessary. Thank you!

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GGPa's avatar
GGPa
1m

Terrific observation Jared!

I enjoy your direct tell it like it is style with your friendly, comforting humor. I’m leaning towards the Blues more than Mozart though.

My overall concern is the long game while people have short memories. What is our country going to look like 5-10 years from now when the trillions of dollars have been directed towards tax cuts, military spending, tariff clean-up, corrupt handling of cryptocurrency, insider influenced theft, and corporate/industry blackmail/manipulation, ie AI, tech, mineral rights? Our education systems are being dismantled, our laws are being ignored by those who enforce them, and our national debt is on steroids with a lower tax base.

The Blues indeed .

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