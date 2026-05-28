I’ll be brief, given other obligations.

Inflation as measured by the PCE—the gauge the Fed tracks most closely—rose 0.4% last month (0.40%) and 3.8% over the past year; for core PCE, the comparable figures are 0.2% (0.24%) and 3.3%. As shown below, the monthly core came in a touch below expectations. Also (not shown), core services ex housing, a gauge I’ve long raised concerns about, eased considerably for the month, up only 0.12% (though elevated at 3.5% on a yearly basis).

While the monthly core and services inflation prints for April are slightly encouraging, the broader picture is still one wherein inflation is running well above target and, on a yearly basis, drifting up (see figure below).

A year ago, headline PCE inflation was 2.3%, yr/yr, just above the Fed’s 2% target. Now, at 3.8%, it’s the highest in almost three years. Of course, that includes war-induced energy-cost spikes. Core PCE inflation, however, is also elevated—April’s yearly rate of 3.3% is its highest since Nov ‘23, and it’s now been 3% or higher since last Dec. The figure below shows faster growth of annualized rates for both headline and core at 6 and 3 month intervals, though one-month annualized rates look better for core and especially, core services.

BTW, don’t forget the tariffs. There’s still a lot of pressure on goods prices: here’s durable goods PCE inflation, yr/yr. That’s cars, furniture, electronics (but not food and energy). As you see, it’s unusual for this index to be growing this fast—it’s long been deflationary. But tariffs and the war—higher gas prices and some electronic goods blockages bleed into this index—continue to put considerable pressure on durables’ prices.

Turning to consumer spending, at least two data points caught my eye. First, ‘26Q1 real GDP growth was marked down from 2% to 1.6%, partly due to weaker real consumer spending. In April, real spending rose just 0.1%, partly on the back of weak real disposable income, which was down 0.5% (though this was partly due to a sharp decline in farm payments from an assistance program, i.e., an administrative blip). Second, what spending we’re seeing is coming more out of savings than is usually the case. Savings as a share of disposable income has been sliding down to historically low levels, hitting 2.6% in April. That means households don’t have much of a buffer should things go south.

What does it all mean??

Well, at one level, I’m picking up a whiff of stagflation. Prices are stuck well above target—I don’t see much here that keeps the Fed from shifting from a cutting to a neutral bias—and that’s dampening real incomes which in turn is dinging consumer spending. To be clear, yr/yr real consumer spending is up 2.1%, which is okay. But part of that is juiced by lower savings rates, and that’s not sustainable.

On another level, it’s certainly possible that dialing back stagflationary policies—war, tariffs, chaos-inducing uncertainty—would help. But none of that seems forthcoming, to state the obvious. EG, consider the recent war developments:

The national average gas price is $4.43 this AM, down from $4.56 a week ago, a sharp decline for one week. But that’s still up from around $3 prewar, and with the oil price bouncing around (up as I write this AM), the “negotiations” looking very shaky, and the Strait still essentially shutdown, we’re not out of the woods here by a longshot.

I’m seeing more fragility than I’d like, more inflation, higher interest and mortgage rates, and some potential fading of consumer spending. All of which is to say: bad policy has consequences. They rarely jump out at you—the war with Iran being an exception—but they’re there if you know where to look.