Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Glenn Burkhardt's avatar
Glenn Burkhardt
11h

Usually, a president isn't able to affect the economy much in the short term. Surely Biden would have liked to. But Trump has managed to cause a world of hurt, literally, causing the entire world's economy to totter in less that 2 years. Countries like Bangladesh have rolling blackouts from lack of natural gas, Vietnam has energy rationing, and the Philippines has declared a state of emergency. Trump has managed to destroy much, and build next to nothing. Just wait until Ebola causes an epidemic in the US. We'll be injecting bleach again.

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Norm Spier's avatar
Norm Spier
9hEdited

Ah. I think I have my finger on the pulse of the Jared Bernstein comments section!

(Never mind I am probably wrong about that.)

My expectation is that my posting of a Late Beethoven string quartet in the prior JB post comments section:

( https://econjared.substack.com/p/monday-mash-up-the-war-and-the-vibes/comment/265544556 )

has brought much pleasure and stimulation to some. But, it was kind of short, at under an hour. The pleasure and stimulation did not last long enough!

I've got you covered!

Voila: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RXhE9oyni_o

the full set of 16 Beethoven string quartets! It's all there. Early, Middle, and Late.

From the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. With no ads in the middle!

And, oh boy, somewhere in there is the Grosse Fuge.

That's two Grosse Fuge versions everyone has, now. Oh boy!

P.S. I realize to ears not used to the patterns in the Beethoven string quartets, particularly the late ones, and particularly the Grosse Fuge, listening can cause, rather than pleasure and engagement, sort of a minor nervous breakdown. (For those people. remember, what doesn't kill you makes you stronger. Also, you might want to start with the Early Beethoven string quartets, numbered 1 to 6, sometimes being labelled as within opus 18, nos 1 to 6. (😊)

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