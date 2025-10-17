I’ve always thought the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book was an underutilized data source. What is it?

Commonly known as the Beige Book, this report is published eight times per year. Each Federal Reserve Bank gathers anecdotal information on current economic conditions in its District through reports from Bank and Branch directors and interviews with key business contacts, economists, market experts, and other sources.

I was taught early on that “anecdote not equal to data,” an adage I still very much believe. But the Beige Book isn’t a vibes report (as readers know, I’ve also evolved to pay a lot more attention to vibes, so no shade there); it’s a report on the ground from the list of folks above on conditions as they see them. Each of the 12 Fed districts report on jobs, prices, demand, supply, consumer spending, etc.

Here then is the summary of the Oct 15 release (in bold), with annotations from yours truly (non-bold):

Economic activity changed little on balance since the previous report, with three Districts reporting slight to modest growth in activity, five reporting no change, and four noting a slight softening.

This is why missing one month of data, while highly problematic at a time when there’s considerable economic fragility, isn’t overly scary. Absent big shocks, big economies (ours is worth $30 trillion in GDP terms) move slowly. That’s why we always try, though not always successfully, not to over-torque on one month’s data. My concern here is that no change, while a lot better than uniform softening, means continued absence of hiring and lack of dynamic churn in key sectors, especially housing.

Overall consumer spending, particularly on retail goods, inched down in recent weeks, although auto sales were boosted in some Districts by strong demand for electric vehicles ahead of the expiration of a federal tax credit at the end of September.

I’ve argued in various posts that consumer spending, while still holding up, is slowing. This too is a concern, as you can’t overstate how important this GDP component has been to this expansion. Here’s a table showing real consumer spending and real GDP (the former, of course, being a big subset of the latter) over the first five years of the last few expansions:

This expansion posted the largest percent growth for consumer spending, which isn’t that surprising given the bounce-back from the pandemic, excess savings, and fiscal support, but after those effects faded, the full-employment labor market kicked up to pick up the slack.

Given this outsized growth relative to past expansions, along with the fact that AI investment has helped to offset the softening of spending, there’s some room for non-recessionary consumer pullback. But not if it goes too far, especially if it stops being supported by the strong job market.

The hit to EV demand from the expiring credits has been amply documented. That’s a big policy mistake across many important areas: consumer demand, as mentioned here, reducing fossil fuel emissions, and reversing investment in an important source of global demand, a move the Chinese are surely very happy about.

Demand for leisure and hospitality services by international travelers fell further over the reporting period, while demand by domestic consumers was largely unchanged. Nevertheless, spending by higher-income individuals on luxury travel and accommodation was reportedly strong. Several reports highlighted that lower- and middle-income households continued to seek discounts and promotions in the face of rising prices and elevated economic uncertainty.

I’m reposting this graph using Mark Zandi data of the percent change in real consumer spending by income class, which supports the language above. This too is a spending vulnerability, as Ryan C and I have argued in various places: should AI be a bubble and that bubble burst, the negative wealth effect could dampen spending up there at the top decile. When I have more time, I’ll show how earlier in the expansion, spending was more evenly distributed.

Manufacturing activity varied by District, and most reports noted challenging conditions due to higher tariffs and waning overall demand. Activity in agriculture, energy, and transportation was generally down among reporting Districts.

Here we see the first mention of tariffs, and a reminder that if you want to hurt—that’s “hurt," not “help”—U.S. domestic manufacturing production, tariff the sh— out of their inputs, which amount to 50% of our imports. Most recently, tariffs on construction materials and furniture are kicking in, which we make building homes and apartments more expensive. And don’t even ask me about the price of coffee…

Conditions in the financial services sector and other interest rate-sensitive sectors, such as residential and commercial real estate, were mixed; some reports noted improved business lending in recent weeks due to lower interest rates, while other reports continued to highlight muted activity.

Mortgage rates are still elevated relative to pre-pandemic but have drifted down from 7% to around 6.3%. This should help to unlock more churn in the housing market but it hasn’t much done so yet, probably in part due to the offsetting effects of the tariffs on building costs and the ongoing lock-in effect wherein people want to move but don’t want to trade a 3% 30-yr FRM for a >6% rate.

The outlook for future economic growth varied by District and sector. Sentiment reportedly improved in a few Districts, with some contacts expecting an uptick in demand over the next 6 to 12 months. However, many others continued to expect elevated uncertainty to weigh down activity. One District report highlighted the downside risk to growth from a prolonged government shutdown.

That was the third district, btw, not the fifth, which includes DC, MD, VA. That’s a reminder that a) federal gov’t employees and contractors are dispersed throughout the nation, and b) the Beige Book is up-to-date but backward looking. I strongly suspect that a longer shutdown characterized by permanent (and apparently illegal) firings will show up in the next version.

Which, absent my beloved and sorely missed dataflow, I’ll be sure to summarize.