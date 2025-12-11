Jared’s Substack

Ray Zielinski
10h

I guess the long term 1.8% projected growth is sure to enrage Trump, who thinks 25% is possible. Maybe this is why his casinos went belly up.

Ed McKelvey
11h

Although Chairs who have not been reappointed (Volcker, Yellen) have never opted to fill out their terms, it is my earnest hope that Powell will. (He has two year’s left on his term as a Board member.) As unlikely as this is, it would be fun to see him as a thorn in the side of a Trump lackey as chair, and perhaps helpful to the extent it acts as a restraint.

Barring this unlikely scenario, perhaps the more responsible Board members will join the usually more independent-minded reserve bank presidents in thwarting boneheaded moves by the FOMC. It is even conceivable from a legal point of view that they would not elect the Board Chair as Chair of the FOMC. It is only by tradition, not by law, that the Board Chair is elected FOMC Chair and that the New York Reserve Bank President—a permanent member of the FOMC—is elected Vice Chair of that committee. Assuming these extreme scenarios (Powell stays on, perhaps even as FOMC Chair, or John Williams, the NY Fed President, is elected FOMC Chair), Williams will be an interesting person to watch. It is extremely rare for the NY President, as Vice Chair of the FOMC, to vote against the Chair.

The next few months may not be pretty but they sure will be interesting.

