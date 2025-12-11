The Fed cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point yesterday, just like everyone thought they would. And yet, barrels of digital ink were spilled in an effort to understand what it all means for markets, the economy, your wallet, and more. Here’s a Q&A on all the parts that I found interesting, which by proxy, I’m hoping you may too!

Q: Given that the Fed did what was widely expected, was there actually any news here?

A: In fact, there was, though not a lot. First, of the 12 voting members on the Federal Open Market Committee, three dissented to the cut, with two wanting no cut and Gov. Miran, Trump’s appointee, wanting a bigger cut. That hasn’t happened for six years but, as I recently wrote, it’s neither surprising nor problematic.

We’re in a rare and challenging moment for the central bank, with pressures on both sides of their mandate, which is full employment at stable prices. How members weight those competing risks will determine their vote, and most of the voting members appear to be more concerned about labor market weakness than elevated, sticky inflation.

Another point I found mildly newsworthy was a change to their growth and jobs forecast, but I’ll get to that below.

Q: What did they signal about the future rate path?

A: This was also newsworthy: they signaled that unless the job market clearly weakens further, they’ve hit the pause button. The key point here is Powell’s assertion that the new Fed funds rate—3.5%-3.75%, a three-year low—is in the neighborhood of the (invisible) neutral rate. I explained this concept the other day and won’t repeat it here, but if you’re equally worried about both sides of the mandate, it makes sense to get rates to a place where they’re not pushing one way or the other.

Q: So, you’re saying they’ll hold at the next meeting in late January?

A: No, because anytime we’re talking about the future, we’re talking probabilistically. And with the “data-driven” Fed, we’re talking conditional probabilities: the likelihood of A (rate change) happening given that B (data change) happened. Which is perhaps an obscure way of saying that if the unemployment goes up a tenth of a point, no biggie—they hold and see what happens next. But if it goes up more than that, a January cut goes back on the table. (Key to this logic is that they’ll have a lot more data by then, as the gov’t dataflow cranks back up.)

Q: Was there anything interesting in their forecast?

A: This bit below was notable: Their GDP forecast for next year went up a lot and yet their unemployment rate forecast was unchanged. What’s up with that?

Powell spoke to this in the presser, suggesting that it reflects mostly higher productivity growth (he also downplayed the GDP increase a bit, pointing out that absent the gov’t shutdown, they’d have likely penciled in 1.9% for this year and 2.1% for next). AI could be in the mix but the point is that if the economy’s basically growing at capacity, unemployment stays roughly where it is, and if you think productivity is higher, that raises your full-capacity growth rate.

I wouldn’t make too much out of all this. Think of GDP at full strength growing at around 2% and you’ll be fine.

Q: Powell said the Fed staff thinks the payroll job numbers are biased up by 60,000 per month. The implication, he went on, is that since printed payroll data show an monthly average of 40K jobs since April, they believe the actual average monthly number is closer to -20K. That sounds important, no?!

A: Kinda, though I wouldn’t have been so assertive about that potential bias. What Chair P is saying here is that when we get the next annual revision for the payroll data—which is based on the veritable census of administrative UI records—it will lower the current monthly jobs numbers. That’s been the case for recent revisions, having a lot to do with a) reduced immigration, which the payroll survey tends not to fully capture in real time, and b) their “birth-death” model wherein the payroll survey guesstimates the job impacts of firms’ births and deaths.

But 60K is a high estimate of the bias. The GS team does some of the most careful work on immigration and the labor market, and they come in at half that amount.

But again, less to see here than meets the eye. The important point is we should be skeptical about the monthly payroll numbers right now which is why I’d put a lot more weight—meaning I believe they put a lot more weight—on the jobless rate. If you’re looking for a one-stop-shopping barometer of labor market strength or weakness right now, that’s your best bet.

I did listen to the presser, and as a seasoned Powell listener, I heard, as is often the case with him, a real concern for the progressive distributional power of full employment. In fact, I saw little reporting pick up on this but if you have a moment, listen to the part where he’s asked about affordability. I thought he deftly framed their mandate within that context. The obvious part is stable, low inflation, but he leaned into the fact that full-employment labor markets disproportionately boost the earnings of mid/low-wage workers.

Q: End of the day, how much does a quarter-point Fed rate cut really matter to regular folks who, unlike me and many colleagues, do not obsess about their every move?

A: Not much, especially when they do what’s expected (when they surprise the market, you can get big movements on equity prices). Moreover, as you see below, Fed rate cuts over the past few years haven’t pushed down another benchmark rate in the economy: the 10-year yield on Treasury rates.

This actually is interesting, though the two rates definitely don’t move in lockstep (see figure below), and, in the sweep of history, that divergence I’ve colored in at the end of the series doesn’t look like that big a deal (their long-term correlation is 0.9). Still, there are open questions as to the power of the Fed’s interest rate tool these days, and if it is the case that it’s less of a pull and push on key rates, e.g., mortgage rates, that would be an important and problematic development.

What might lead to a less impactful Fed? The loss of their independence, for one. That’s a discussion for another day, but in the age of Trump, it is a very serious threat.