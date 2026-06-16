Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Goodman Peter
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The less you say the fewer mistakes you make … Warsh will spend his time reconfiguring the FED staff, datapoints can be, let’s say, malleable.

Come September the midterm campaign will ramp up, Warsh will be a major player pointing out the Trump created economic boom … did you ever read 1984? Warsh is being tutored on learning “newspeak”

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