Q: First things first. What’s the Fed likely to do tomorrow on the interest rate it controls?

A: Tomorrow at 2:00, the Federal Open Market Committee will almost surely announce that they are holding rates steady at the current range of 3.5%-3.75%. The markets put this probability at 99.4%. Moreover, the statement is likely to go a step further, taking out the “additional adjustments” language that was code for “a few more cuts coming as soon as we can justify them, given inflationary pressures.” That is, the statement will likely move from a cutting bias re rates to a neutral bias.

Q: Wait…whut?? Won’t Trump fire his new chair as soon as he sees that Warsh didn’t lower rates? Will Warsh dissent on the rate decision and use the presser to launch a Trumpian attack on his FOMC colleagues?!

A: I seriously doubt it. Chair Warsh knows Trump is breathing down his neck but he’s not an idiot. The data are what they are. The Fed’s missed their inflation target from the upside for about half-a-decade and lately, the gap has widened. So, I stand by a prediction I made a while ago. Warsh will go along with the majority on rates, at least for now, while setting the stage for process changes, which I’ll get into in a second.

Trump recently said, “Kevin is fantastic and I want him to do whatever he wants," but added, “there's no reason to raise rates." We must discount the first part—no one should believe that Trump is embracing Fed independence. But the bit about “no reason to raise” is perhaps a bit telling. For now, Trump may be signaling he’ll hold his fire as the Fed moves up the ladder from a cutting to a neutral bias…and stops there!

Q: Okay, what are these “process changes” you’re talking about?

A: For a deep dive, read this incisive Nick Timiraos article with the above headline. Veteran Fed watchers are well aware that all of this talking, speechifying, and “forward guidance”—signaling to markets where they think things are headed—is relatively new, ramped up since the Ben Bernanke years.

The approach definitely has its pluses. As Bernanke laid it out in 2003:

“Ambiguity has its uses, but mostly in noncooperative games like poker,” Bernanke told his Fed colleagues in 2003. “Monetary policy is a cooperative game. The whole point is to get financial markets on our side and for them to do some of our work for us.”

Given the important role of monetary policy in shaping markets, credit, and the braking and accelerating of growth, having a clear box versus a black box on how they’re reading the data and their reaction function is unquestionably helpful.

But I still think Warsh has a point. There’s a balance, one that’s arguably gotten tilted too much to the side of over-sharing. Timiraos points out that Stephen Miran, a temporary Trump appointee to the Fed, “gave 30 television interviews during an eight-month stint as governor that ended last month—more than double all the other governors combined in that period.”

What’s wrong with that? If the market demands Fed-speak, why shouldn’t Fed gov’s and regional Fed bank presidents supply it? Because excess supply of Fed speak can be counterproductive. It can lead to confusion, over-reaction to stray voltage, and, as Warsh suggests, a commitment to public statements and forecasts that are past their sell-by dates.

The bete-noire in this context is the “dot plot” that comes out in every other meeting as part of the FOMC’s Survey of Economic Projections. This is a tool introduced in 2012 wherein each FOMC member—the 7 governors and 12 regional Fed presidents—anonymously say where they think the funds rate should be over the next few years and in the long run.

You may recall former-chair-now-member Powell constantly telling the media to take these positionings with a “big grain of salt.” I’ve personally heard Fed folks grouse about the dots for years. The median dot is thought of as an important statement about the Fed’s forecast of the rate path, when it’s just one member’s guess based on…we really don’t know what. We don’t know which member or what forecast s/he used to get there. We don’t even know if the dot’s author is a voting member (every meeting, the 7 board members and just 5 of the bank presidents vote). It’s a context-less bit of information that invariably gets elevated beyond its relevance.

That’s not to say that forward guidance isn’t useful or that there’s no info in the SEP. In fact, there’s a lot and it would be a mistake to get rid of it (though I’d assert, admittedly without evidence, that the dot plot does more harm than good).

But I digress. What do I think Warsh will do re process tomorrow? First, the rumor is that he won’t offer a dot! Clutch your pearls, fellow-Fed watchers!! But the bigger news will be what he says about the press conferences that have evolved from only occurring sporadically to being held after every meeting. I will be quite surprised if he doesn’t begin a campaign to dial them back. He may go harder, dialing them back to every other meeting or even as necessary—when they have something to say.

As someone who’s been known to blather on, I aspire to this goal of not talking unless I have something to say. I may not get there, but it’s a worthy goal and now’s a good time for the new chair to give it a try at the Fed.