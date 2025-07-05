Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Molly's avatar
Molly
11h

But as Pete Buttigieg, Francis Fukuyama and others are pointing out, it's not merely a matter of restoring what was lost. Our system of government and social institutions need redesign and modernization to be viable going forward. We need a new generation of string creative leaders to do this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Julian Bene's avatar
Julian Bene
11h

Yes. Thank you. We'll need lots of this over the next 3 1/2 years.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jared Bernstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture