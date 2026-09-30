Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Vishal Jadaun's avatar
Vishal Jadaun
Sep 30

The savings-funded spending point is the one that sticks with me. People keep spending like the economy is fine, but if it's coming out of the savings drawer instead of paychecks, that's a runway with an end. And that GDP revision is wild — 1.5 to 2.2 changes the whole story of Q2. Makes me wonder if the soft-landing crowd got a bit lucky on the data rather than right on the economics. If demand is really running this hot underneath, the Fed's job gets harder from here, not easier.

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Thomas Fitzgerald's avatar
Thomas Fitzgerald
Sep 30

Heard an interesting thought on that increased spend from savings and that it might be from more Boomers drawing on their investments which can persist longer than simply spending in excess of income.

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