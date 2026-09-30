Strong spending, low savings, and elevated but lower inflation: that’s what I take from this AMs PCE report for August. It’s more challenging than usual to interpret due to significant revisions, based in part on changes to measured PCE inflation, but one thing comes across pretty clearly: Americans may feel lousy about the economy, but at least in the aggregate, they’re still spending, and robustly at that.

Inflation, revised

PCE inflation was up 0.3% for the month, at expectations, while core come in slightly below expectations at 0.2% (vs. 0.3% expected). Yearly PCE inflation was 3.4% and 3%—headline and core—same as July.

Below, I discuss the revised methods that BEA trotted out today, but here’s a revealing figure re their yr/yr impact using the core measure. As you see, in July the gap was 0.4%, which is bigger than was expected. I don’t think there’s book-cooking going on here, nor do I think this changes the underlying narrative: PCE (and CPI) inflation were and are high and sticky. But it is a consequential revision.

So, without getting too far into the weeds—I’ll get back to those in a future post—here’s my basic take on current inflation:

What you see above is 6-month annualized changes in overall, core, and core services inflation. I like this time frame as it picks up more recent movements vs yr/yr change, but is less spiky than 3-month annualized rates. Pre-pan, they ran at around 2%; now they run around 3%. That’s really the bottom line. If the Fed’s target inflation rate were 3 instead of 2, we’d be done and dusted. But it’s not.

Which brings me to Chair Warsh’s fav metric: the share of PCE inflation categories growing faster than 3%. Courtesy of the great Devesh Kodnani (former and future LdL guest), we have this figure:

SPENDING-WEIGHTED SHARE OF PCE CATEGORIES GROWING >3%, YR/YR

Source: Devesh Kodnani

It’s a pretty noisy series and I can’t say I have a strong prior about where it should be. Clearly, it’s well above average but again, it’s got high peaks and low valleys, so not sure the average is that representative. My suspicion is that Warsh would find both the level and the recent uptick concerning.

Bottom line, my expectation is that this inflation report, along with some recent Fed commentary, maybe nudges an October rate hike closer to the edge of the table (i.e., less likely) but doesn’t change much else.

There are, however, other numbers out today that push in the other direction:

Stronger than expected spending and Q2 growth

First, spending growth was strong in August up 0.6% real for the month. Going back to my favored indicator of the 6-month annualized change, here’s recent real spending. It’s accelerating and just bangin’ along…

Now, underlying disposable income growth hasn’t been that strong:

So, like the old song says: hey, big spender, where’s that juice coming from? The answer is savings, which is concerning in terms of buffer erosion should matters go south:

Finally, there are a few other indicators out today that I’m finding really quite something, so stay with me for a minute longer:

—Revised ‘26Q2 real GDP up 2.2%; that’s 0.7% upward revision from the earlier 1.5% estimate of this rate. That’s a big revision.

—Core real GDP, which leaves out various noisy categories (final sales of private domestic purchases) is up 4.6% real and nominal, over 9%!

Caveats, as usual, abound. That’s a big quarterly jump, and the new revisions require greater scrutiny. But if those core GDP numbers hold up, that’s an uncomfortably high level of demand, one that in the current climate is potentially inflationary, points that will not go unnoticed by the Fed.

Bottom line, inflation’s still a problem and underlying demand may be stronger than we thought. There’s a whiff of overheating risk in these data, but I need to dig in further to determine if that’s a passing scent or something more lasting.

Appendix: PCE Inflation Measurement Changes

There’s an important set of methods changes rolled out in today’s PCE price data, affecting three categories: portfolio management, legal services, and computer software and accessories. You can read the details here. These categories make up about 3-4 percent of the index (overall-core), and taken together, they were expected to share about 0.2% off yr/yr core inflation, though the difference came in a bit higher than that. Which raises two questions:

—Is this Trumpian book cooking?? As readers know, I’ve seen such efforts play out in a recent, awful, BS Census report (on non-citizen voting). But I don’t believe this is that. These are measurement improvements. Given the current climate, I never would have approved their release a month before a big election when everyone’s legit worried (or should be) about cheating. But, from what I can tell, these are BEA statisticians making improvements, as is their wont.

—Does it mean there’s more disinflation than we thought? Not really. It just lowers the level of PCE inflation, as shown in the first figure above. The second figure shows that even in the revised data, price pressures remain and the trend remains well above the Fed’s target.