What’s “Data Driven” Mean?

[I asked ChatGDP—that’s my nickname for it—and Co-Pilot to generate images for this section. Here’s what they gave me. Kinda fun, no? I asked Gemini too and it just pretty much just barfed.]

In a few recent posts, I’ve pointed out that Trump’s nominee for the Fed chair, Kevin Warsh, is critical of the Fed for being “data-driven.” A number of folks, including some commenters here, have asked what that really means. I’ve stressed that it doesn’t mean “data-point” driven, as in the Fed sees a monthly tick down in inflation and decides their work is done. It means more “data-trend” driven or “data-forecast” driven.

But I grant you that this is confusing and arbitrary. How many data points gets you a data trend? If you’re forecast driven, what if your forecast is wrong?

Once again, I’m uniquely able to tap the insights of my friend David Wilcox, a former big shot at the Fed itself, and one of our foremost authorities on the institution. I asked him if he would kindly give my readers some clarity on what “data-driven” means. As usual, he delivered with aplomb:

If you ask ten people what it means for a monetary policy to be “data driven,” you’ll probably get 15 or 20 different answers. (Especially if you ask economists.) Here’s my answer: A “data driven” monetary policy is readily explainable as sensibly grounded in the information you have about the state of the economy -- in the recent past, in the present, and -- to the extent you can forecast it -- the future. While I don’t reject the phrase “data-driven,” it seems to me that “data-disciplined” gets at the main idea more effectively. “Data-driven” is sometimes misunderstood as suggesting monetary policy could be formulated by a robot. It’s not that simple. (Among other things you don’t want something prone to hallucination to be put in charge of monetary policy.) Requiring the policy to be “data-disciplined” (my version of “data-driven”) means that you’re doing your best to eliminate the level of argument that’s more common on a middle-school playground, where the standard of “proof” often is “because I think so.” That’s not good enough when the stakes are so high. In many respects, it’s easier to define this kind of policy in terms of what it’s not. · A data-driven (or data-disciplined) policy is almost never driven by a single datapoint, unless it’s one heck of a datapoint -- like, “uh, we just had the entire financial system blow up.” · It’s not unique. Just because you have a “data-driven” view about what monetary policy is most appropriate doesn’t mean there won’t be room for others to disagree with you. You won’t have a monopoly on the “truth.” · It doesn’t mean that your policy view can’t be informed by a forecast. It does mean that your forecast must be sensibly grounded in the available data. · It doesn’t mean that you take every piece of data as pin-point accurate. Real-time readings on the economy are like stones you’re trying to fit into a mosaic: Often, they won’t fit together entirely neatly. You can still nonetheless assemble a coherent overall picture from the combination of all the datapoints. So, in short, a data-driven policy strives to abide by the scientific method. Logic and evidence matter. Arbitrary judgment plays as small a rule as possible. Policy adjustments reflect incoming information. It’s the kind of process you could explain to an interested audience of ordinary folks, and nearly everyone would agree that’s the way it should be done. That’s mighty rare these days.

Damn, I wish I’d said that. And I hope Warsh is listening.

What can we do in this historically challenging moment, revisited

I recently wrote a plea for the many of us who are asking “what can we do” against the murderous and unaccountable tyranny that isn’t just happening behind the scenes in secret cabals but is being filmed for all to see.

I argued that “Diagnosis by the punditry is necessary and important, but it is time to move to prescription.” So, I was interested in journalist George Packer’s Atlantic article “What Should Americans Do Now?”

His guidance is for a non-violent, non-partisan “mass movement for basic decency.”

A movement of resistance against an illegitimate regime has a chance of succeeding only if it remains strictly nonviolent and avoids the familiar trap of sectarianism. It has to be democratic, patriotic, and animated by a sense of basic decency that can attract ordinary people—your TV-watching mother, your apathetic teen, your child’s teacher, the retiree next door, the local grocer.

Though he doesn’t say so, my sense was Packer’s longing for some version of that famous moment when Joseph Welch, an army lawyer, asked Senator Joseph McCarthy on June 9, 1954,"Have you no sense of decency?" during the nationally televised hearings. The moment became pivotal, exposing the illegitimacy of McCarthy’s actions and leading shortly thereafter to his censure in the Senate and broad downfall.

A mass movement against Trumpian lawlessness is definitely warranted yet there’s little—not zero—evidence that he and his enablers—many of whom reside in a Senate majority that, far from censuring him, stands by while he tramples the rule of law—care much about public opinion.

Other necessary tactics “include boycotts and strikes (such as the widely observed general strike in Minneapolis last Friday); refusal to participate in administration-supported organizations and events; “quasi-legal evasions and delays” and “reluctant and slow compliance” with government edicts; and finally, nonviolent civil disobedience.”

It seems to me (and to Packer and others) that the citizens of Minneapolis are providing the clearest answer to this question of what should we do, which is all of the above. Trump/Miller?Noem flood the zone with lawless oppression, we flood the zone with non-violent resistance—to meet their violence with our own would play right into their hands—relentless sue them, film them, hit them where it hurts (general strike).

That takes a lot of work and a lot of courage. But, from where I sit today, it’s the only choice we have.