Though I know it’s to the chagrin of some readers, the facts are the facts (at least, pretty much: econ data are messy, they bounce around, get revised) and the facts show a solid rate of GDP growth, fueled by faster productivity growth, tech investment, and rising real pay boosting consumer spending.

This, once again, is all very macro, and a lot of people are struggling under the surface of the generally positive dataflow. Here’s how the always thoughtful Nick Timiraos put it the other day:

In fact, I maintain that everyone of the variables is his subhead are considerably more fragile than we’d like—ergo Nick’s non-victory dance—all at the hands of Trumpian policy.

Let’s start with inflation. There is a school of thought that believes that while importing firms ingested more of the tariffs than in Trump’s last trade war, this year they’ll be passing more forward.

After inventory builds to front-run the tariffs and some margin compression, the piece cites a number of CEOs and CFOs saying, in essence, “The pricing break is over.” Recall the Brookings presentation by Peter Orszag I recently linked to, wherein he argued that tariffs, fiscal impulse, deportations and more will prevent inflation from falling back to target this year (see his main slide below).

Source: Peter Orszag

My guess is this is more right than wrong. I see PCE closer to the mid-2s than two by the end of the year.

But while that’s a pain in the wallet, as per affordability problems, it’s not enough to topple the expansion.

For that, we have to get nervous about the labor market. To me, that’s where the real fragility lies. Bottom line, layoffs remain quiescent, so low-hire, low-fire persists. And there ain’t no downturn without layoffs. But check out this plot from GS Research:

Source: GS Research

Each dot represents the spread between labor supply and labor demand. If the former outpaces the latter—economy-wide; sectoral gaps are common—the jobless rate goes up, which it has, a bit under a point since 2023 (3.4 to 4.3 percent). Dots below the line tell of supply outpacing demand in that sector. Obviously, health care’s doing great, but information looks particularly stressed—possibly an AI effect—especially relative to pre-pan, and manufacturing (dur/non-dur goods) is also hurting.

The way to see this is that should labor demand fall further—or labor supply increase faster, which I view as unlikely—there’s no buffer. That’s what I and others mean by “fragility.”

But won’t the stock market save us? It’s been a tailwind for spending through the wealth effect (when their portfolio appreciates, shareholders feel a bit more flush and spend accordingly), but as Ryan C and I have argued, fragilities exist in this space as well, of the bubbly variety.

Meanwhile, lurking in the background—pretty far in the background, but still there—is a budget deficit that, according to the new CBO report, is going to be 5.8% of GDP this (fiscal) year. Historically, when the jobless rate is between 4-5%, the average deficit-to-GDP ratio has been about 1%. Yes, the USG continues to be able to borrow what it needs from global debt markets, but we’re paying more for debt service and that’s another source of fragility.

Why are these fragilities occurring?

Let us count the ways:

Inflationary pressure from tariffs: Trump

Weak hiring: Trumpian chaos locking employers into wait-and-see mode

Bubbly AI: That’s good, old-fashioned American exuberance, juiced by Trumpian high-end tax cuts and dereg

Budget pressures: Trump and Rs big, dumb budget bill.

So, you see the problem, right?