Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelly Grey's avatar
Kelly Grey
18h

This is definitely a head scratcher. And agree-why is there not more outrage just with the actions alone?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pete K's avatar
Pete K
16hEdited

Trump has regained control of the news cycle. He’s buried Jack Smith’s testimony and once again told Democrats to go scratch themselves. That alone is a victory for the everyday Republican. He has asserted his right to run the US.

Tech bros handed over money to avoid tariffs and to stand beside the president as he swelled his chest raking in the chips. This gambit is the same move with a twist. Take over the oil field production and hand that over to Exxon et al in return for contributions to the Trump organization.

After unilaterally arresting a foreign leader does anyone think our elections will be on the up and up? There won’t be calls to Georgia election officials to find him votes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jared Bernstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture