Mark Wheeler
12h

Agree that Job #1 is understanding how markets work — or don’t work. Kenneth Arrow needs to be re-discovered if health care is ever to become “affordable”. As for day care, be wary of mission drift: are we talking about baby sitters or early childhood development?

Goodman Peter
11h

NYC is going to be an affordability lab, “Freeze the rent,” “ Fast free buses”and “Free childcare for All,” will determine the success/failure of our new mayor. Since our governor has jumped on the free childcare for all bandwagon you’ll have tons of data 😊 , and as far as the oil, fracking currently provides about half of our oil and the oil companies don’t want to flood the market and negatively impact prices, … that old supply and demand 😈

