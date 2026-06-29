Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fred Paprin's avatar
Fred Paprin
11hEdited

Yeah for Lisa Cook and the Fed!! Boo 😒 on the other decision about powers over all other agencies regulators!! But Jared it’s important for you and the rest of your followers to understand that we are where we are vis-a-vis the full on assault of the powers of an independent Federal Agencies that were empowered to protect all of us NOT because of Trump alone…..the assault on the regulatory structure of our government has been a 40 year long project of Koch Brothers who fossil fuel ⛽️ based multibillion companies resented being constrained and forced to act in a publicly responsible manner especially in terms of their environmental impacts in and around all their plants and refineries. Suggest to all to read “Democracy Unchained” by Duke University Professor Nancy Maclean….all of these decisions coming out of the Roberts Court was bought paid and built by Charles and David Koch and all their pacs! 😟🤬

Reply
Share
1 reply
Peter Nicoll's avatar
Peter Nicoll
10hEdited

The Slaughter decision and the reasoning in Cook invalidate any concept of "terms" for any federal agency other than the fed. Any president can immediately install his own board of lackeys, although in some cases it may involve the ginning up of false accusations - but in short order, that won't even be necessary.

And from this it immediately follows that that these boards are merely enforcement agencies of the President. They will become what the DoJ has already been made into.

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jared Bernstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture