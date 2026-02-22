Jared’s Substack

Wicked Good Government
The short story is that 3 conservative justices joined the 3 liberal justices in agreeing to the obvious illegality of most of Trump's tariffs. The problem is that they got there the wrong way though the made-up major questions doctrine instead of that it plainly violated the law. Even worse, they had no good reason not to just let the lower court's ruling stand. Here's the longer answer to how the Supreme Court and the U. S. Court of Appeals both got the right answer the wrong way.

On May 28, 2025 the U.S. Court of International Trade (CIT) granted summary judgment unanimously and concluded: "The court holds for the foregoing reasons that IEEPA does not authorize any of the

Worldwide, Retaliatory, or Trafficking Tariff Orders. The Worldwide and Retaliatory Tariff

Orders exceed any authority granted to the President by IEEPA to regulate importation by means

of tariffs. The Trafficking Tariffs fail because they do not deal with the threats set forth in those

orders. This conclusion entitles Plaintiffs to judgment as a matter of law; as the court further finds

no genuine dispute as to any material fact, summary judgment will enter against the United States." Higher courts generally accept the lower court's findings of fact unless they have a strong possibility of overruling the case. Furthermore, the CIT is the expert among the federal courts in matters of trade, so the higher courts should not have issued stays or agreed to hear this particular case. Even worse, higher courts are supposed to weigh the potential harms of a stay versus allowing the ruling to stand. In this case, allowing clearly illegal tariffs to continue has brought us to a place where up to $175 billion has been collected, and now the federal courts will be burdened by having to figure out how to rectify that situation with possible refunds to importers and customers who were affected by the tariffs. There is also the harm in allowing a clearly illegal usurpation by Trump of the power to levy tariffs granted in the Constitution to Congress. The U.S. Court of Appeals blocked the CIT ruling from taking effect later in the day on May 28th. The U.S. Court of Appeals later agreed with the CIT, that ruling got appealed to the full U.S. Court of Appeals, which also agreed with the CIT, which got appealed to the Supreme Court, which agreed with the CIT on February 20th, 2026. Nothing in the U.S. Court of Appeals rulings nor the Supreme Court's ruling helped defend and uphold the law and the Constitution. In fact, the mudding up of the legal justification that shouldn't have gone beyond the CIT's ruling that Trump's tariffs were flatly illegal made the situation worse, and the delay caused irreparable harm by allowing a massive illegal tax on imports that the Federal Courts will now have to unwind.

https://tax.thomsonreuters.com/blog/u-s-court-of-international-trade-rules-certain-emergency-tariffs-illegal-what-businesses-need-to-know/

https://www.cit.uscourts.gov/sites/cit/files/25-66.pdf

Partha
SCOTUS whacks POTUS and POTUS yelps "IEEPA! IEEPA! IEEPA!"

