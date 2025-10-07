I recently saw a poll showing that Bernie Sanders is the most popular active American politician by far. (I can’t find it, but if you Google it, you’ll see references. Overall, including inactive, Obama tops the list.)

This makes sense to me. No one has fought longer, more relentlessly, or more consistently on behalf of working people. Sen. Sanders is often accused of not getting much done in legislative terms, but that would apply to all of them at this point.

I raise this because his office released an analysis yesterday, arguing the AI was going to generate absolutely massive job loss. 100 million jobs lost over 10 years!

Like everybody else, I worry about AI job displacement, though there’s little evidence for it yet. [Note: Ryan Cummings and I have a forthcoming piece on whether AI is a bubble, and how damaging it might be if that’s right and it pops.] Though I very much like some of his ideas, which I’ll get to in a moment, I certainly don’t find this estimate plausible—they used an unusual methodology to get there; basically asking “…ChatGPT to analyze job descriptions catalogued by the federal government for the entire U.S. economy and predict tasks that could be performed by AI and automation.”

Here’s why this tech-kills-jobs prediction that always trips me up. For as long as we have data, productivity has gone up but so have hours worked. Don’t get me wrong—those two long lines trending up (with many cyclical bips and bops, for sure) do not dispositively answer the complicated question of AIs impact on the labor market. There’s no question that some degree of displacement will occur—is occurring—and no question, on the other hand, the AI will make many existing workers more productive. Like most technologies, it will both substitute and complement, though the BIG question of what the relative weights will be on those two impactful phenomena is not yet known.

But what the above figure shows is that throughout history, even as we’ve been ever more productive, hours worked kept trending up. That’s because there’s an intervening variable: demand. As Daniel Posthumus and I showed in our recent manufacturing analysis, productivity gains without (domestic) demand whack jobs, as with the China Shock in the 2000s. But as tech advances create more incomes, more demand, more labor demand in new fields, we’ve avoided the cataclysm that ChatGPT told the Sanders’ team is coming.

There’s always the chance this time will be different, and the people I listen to most closely in this space are employers themselves. Unfortunately, I’ve got anecdotes on both sides. Employers swear up-and-down to me that they’re going to cut their workforces by half; others tell me AI is a not-so-special word-prediction machine that whose work must be carefully checked. They’re hiring more workers to tap its complementary benefits.

But you know my methods, Watson: hope for the best, plan for the worst.

Here are Sen. Sanders policy ideas to offset the worst:

A few of these also seem pretty implausible—less hours, same pay—but a few are spot on and worth fighting hard for, whatever AI does to jobs.

I’m especially an advocate of more workers on boards, more profit sharing, and a lot more employee ownership. I’ve written numerous papers on why we need more ESOPs (employee stock ownership plans), and why we don’t have them. And, man, please trust me what I tell you that if we could double union membership in this country, so many of our inequality problems, as well as our political ones, would begin to ameliorate.

The question is how do we get there from here. That’s obviously a huge question, not an afterthought at the end of a post. But let me say one thing about it, teeing up a more fulsome response in a later missive.

While there’s no comparison between their authenticity, both Trump (pure huckster) and Sanders (a true fighter) claim to be fighting for working people against the forces of displacement, unaffordability, inequality, immobility, and more. And they each point to different enemies responsible for the events above. For Trump, it is immigrants, Democrats, trans-persons, the war-mongering citizens of Portland (!!) and anyone else he can point to as the “other” who is taking what’s yours and “ruining our great country.” His is a politics of hate, retribution, and lies, one which is divisive, disruptive, and wrong, though we cannot deny that it has proven to be effective.

For Sanders, the force behind these economic injustices is the rich, the oligarchs, the corporate sector, the top 0.1%.

But from my economic perspective—admittedly quite different than his political perspective—that’s a bank shot. Such critiques always stick in my craw, as they’re blaming the players, not the game (of course, Sanders does that too). In 1000’s of interviews on these topics over the decades, I suspect you’d find very few e.g.’s of me talking about “greedy corporations.” It’s not that they’re not greedy. It’s that I expect them to be so.

To be very clear, Sanders isn’t wrong. His targets are the beneficiaries of a pay-to-play system wherein they use their riches to insulate them from threats to their wealth and power. But they are not the cause, and vilifying them has done little to stem their power, influence, or riches.

But what if the the enemy is neither the Trumpian “others” nor rich, greedy corporations? What if it is unchecked capitalism, unchecked presidential power, unchecked foreign adventurism, unchecked social media? What if what really went wrong is we gradually let the powerbrokers take down the guardrails against excesses in every one of these categories? (Too often, the guardrail removers did so under the rubric of better economics.)

That’s enough for a Tuesday AM, and I need to prep for Let’s Do Lunch, over at the Contrarian, with the return of the fantastic guest host…wait for it…Natasha Sarin! BTW, we’ve gone to an every-other-week schedule with LdL.

But more to come on this. I know—guardrail repair is immeasurably more boring than going after oligarchs. And that’s important too, even if it’s less my thing. Guardrail work also seems to push the other way than the Abundance agenda, which argues—correctly—for taking down stale regs whose costs outweigh their benefits. But as you’ll see in future posts, I don’t think we get to where we need to go without it, and if you want to see what happens when we fail to build the necessary protections, when “unchecked” takes over, just peruse the front page of your paper today.