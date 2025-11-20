Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott M's avatar
Scott M
just now

I have always thought revisions were almost as important as the current month…..and they were revised downward. Just too many cracks in the market to be comfortable

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jared Bernstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture