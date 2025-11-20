This morning the Bureau of Labor Statistics, back in biz after the shutdown, released the September jobs report, the one originally slated for Oct. 3. It showed that payrolls were up 119,000, well above expectations for around 50K, but that the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.4%, its highest rate since Oct 21. I’ll go under the hood in a moment, but my overall impression from the report is that despite the nice pop on Sept payrolls, hiring is still subdued (August payrolls were revised down to -4,000), and the gradual rise in unemployment is telling us something important about the trend in labor market weakness.

Including the revisions, the average payroll change over the past three months is 62,000, which is right in the breakeven range, i.e., the number needed to keep unemployment stable. So, why then did unemployment tick up? Because breakeven is a) a broad estimate, and any month can give a different result, and b) the payroll data and the unemployment data are from different surveys, which generally sync up over longer periods, but again, in any given month, will diverge.

So, bottom line, before we go under the hood, which number gives us the right story here: the pop in payrolls telling us the job market is fine, or the rise in the unemployment rate, telling us the job market is getting weaker? It’s a tough call, but I choose the latter. Payroll gains, as you see, have been choppy and on a clearly decelerating trend, while the unemployment rate, which better captures both edges of the scissors—labor supply and demand—is now up a point from its trough back in ‘23.

Digging in a bit more:

—Manufacturing is hurting. Factory jobs were down 6,000 in Sept but the trend, as you see below, is uniquely bad. September is the fifth month in a row of manufacturing job losses, and employment in the sector is down 94,000 over the past year. We haven’t seen such trends outside of recessions for years. I don’t think this is just tariffs, but there’s zero doubt that Trump’s fingerprints are all over this trend. It turns out that making factory production more expensive—half of our imports are inputs into US manufacturing—is bad for jobs.

—The hiring rate, which I measure as flows from unemployment to employment divided by the prior month’s unemployment, held steady at 25% in Sept, but that’s down 3 ppts over the past year. Why has hiring slowed? Trumpian tariffs, uncertainty, higher interest rates from the Fed, rising personal debt levels, slower consumer spending, particularly (as best we can tell) among lower income households (see slowing real wage growth below). Layoffs are still low (see figure), but they’re ticking up, and you don’t see much of that outside of labor market downturns.

—Wages grew at a good clip, up 3.7% over the past year for private-sector workers. Real wages were up 0.7% over the past year, which is pretty good, but as inflation has picked, it has, in recent months, cut into these gains. Given the important connection between real wage growth and consumer spending, this too is worrisome (the figure below is for the 80% of workers who are blue collar in production and non-managers in services).

What might the Fed board make of this report, as it’s the last one they’re see before their next meeting on Dec 9-10 (they’ll see job openings, but not the Oct jobs report, which will come out later in Dec)? While I think it’s a coin flip whether they’ll cut or hold, my guess is that most of the voting members land where I do here, i.e., focus more of that uptick in the jobless rate, leading to a rate cut.

I’ll add to this analysis throughout the day—it’s great to finally have some data to dig into!—but let’s get this first take out there now.