It’s good to see the gov’t dataflow start to trickle out again, at least for now (more on that below). This morning we got the consumers prices and spending for September, which showed PCE inflation—the Fed’s preferred gauge—up 0.3% over the month and 2.8% over the year, right in line with expectations and about the same as the August rates. Core price growth was 0.2% and 2.8%, the latter a tick below expectations.

Consumer spending rose at the rate of inflation in September, 0.3%, meaning real spending was flat. But these monthly numbers jump around a lot so here’s yearly real spending for goods, services, and all together, followed by a table showing yearly growth rates for this Sept and last Sept:

The deceleration you see in the table is consequential. Spending was still growing fast enough through Sept to avoid recession, a fact boosted by the strong investment in AI capex in recent quarters. But given the large extent to which strong real spending has kept the American jobs machine running high gear in recent years, this deceleration, some of which relates to tariffs—note the real goods line above—this slowing is one reason for the hiring freeze in the job market. To my mind, those numbers are pretty consistent with low-hire, low-fire.

All that said, this spending data is a bit dated, especially given that we’re into the holiday season, always important for retailers. The anec-data for Black Friday/Cyber Monday is quite solid, more so than you’d expect looking at consumer sentiment or econ vibes. Record numbers (over 200m!) kicked off the holiday shopping season, and while lower-income consumers appeared to be more strapped—”buy-now-pay-later” sales topped a $1bn record—and shoppers are demanding and getting sales and discounts, it looks to me like retail sales is holding up at least okay in Q4, though we’ll need to see the gov’t data to be sure.

Getting under the hood a bit:

—Folks know I’ve been concerned about how services inflation has been high and sticky. As the figure shows, it was running at around 2% before the pandemic and now it’s pretty sticky around 3%. While tariffs can boost services prices at the margin (e.g., auto-repair and transport services), they should mostly not reflect import taxes. So what is keeping services (ex-housing) inflation about a point above its pre-pan rate?

This is an important question for the Fed, as they are currently engaged in an argument as to which side of the current stagflation—the weaker job market or sticky inflation—should get the heavier weight in their interest rate decision. Today’s data is pretty stale for them, and it doesn’t have any surprises, though I suspect they’ll scrutinize slower consumer spending much as I did above. That, along with rising unemployment, will very likely seal the deal for a rate cut next week.

But the fact that services inflation—spending in the sector accounts for about 70% of nominal spending—is high and sticky poses a challenge. Wage growth has been above average in some service subsectors, so that’s one reason for the pressure, and despite the vibes, demand for services remains pretty robust (this is evident in their nominal growth rates vs. the real rates above, which subtract off the higher inflation).

—Goods inflation does show tariff effects (see smaller figure embedded below), though of course nothing like the shock to goods prices during the pandemic, when constrained global supply chains collided with uniquely strong demand for manufactured goods.

It’s a figure that kinda screams at you about the price shock that helped to birth the affordability crisis. And it helps explain why the tariffs add so much insult to injury.

What did I mean by that ominous “at least for now” comment re the dataflow restarting? I mean that I always thought it would be very difficult for Trump and his minions to tweak the numbers in these reports. There’s just too many dedicated, honest people who produce them, and someone would leak. My fear was instead that they’d figure out ways to suppress releases—remember, when you live in a fake reality, data are kryptonite.

The current budget deal expires at the end of January. My prior is that most members of Congress would rather not go through another shutdown on the heels of the last one, and there’s some noise about a bipartisan effort to reinstate most of the extended tax credits for health coverage. Even Trump, on alternate Tuesdays, recognizes the affordability hit he’ll take on that once they expire in a few weeks. So, my weak prior is that we don’t have another shutdown that delays more data. But I fear that Trump got a taste of data suppression in the last shutdown…and he liked it. So it’s something I’ll carefully track.