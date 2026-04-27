Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Marianne Kendrick's avatar
Marianne Kendrick
4h

I think that one side blowing up norms while the other side behaves like everything is totally normal is not a viable option any more.

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Mr Quark
4hEdited

I think Powell should wait and see what Warsh does. If Warsh acts as the expected sock puppet, Powell should stay for the good of the nation. If Warsh acts independently and responsibly, then it's a different situation. In any event, Miran resigning sounds like a good thing, although his replacement would almost certainly be as bad.

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