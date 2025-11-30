I’m talking about the Federal Reserve’s meeting on Dec 9-10, wherein they will decide whether to hold the interest rate they control or cut it another 25 basis points (quarter of a percentage point). As you see below in this CME table of market-derived probabilities, expectations are at ~86% for a cut from the current range of 3.75-4 percent to 3.5-3.75 percent. Over the past week, that probability is up by about 15 percentage points.

This forthcoming meeting of the FOMC, much like the last one but more so, is likely to entail an unusual, though understandable, degree of disagreement among participants. Fed governors and the regional Fed bank president have been speechifying and dropping comments leaning one way or the other, leading the market to spike on rate-cut vibes or tank on rate-hold vibes. Given that the vast majority of FOMC rate decisions are either unanimous or with a dissenter or two at most, why the heightened disagreement?

That’s easy: stagflation. When both sides of the Fed’s mandate—full employment at stable prices—are facing pressures, there are risks either way they jump: the weakening job market says cut; sticky inflation says hold.

The decision thus becomes a weighting game. The pro-cut probabilities above reflect the most recent movements in this debate as described by Nick Timiraos here:

Nick points out that:

The divide reflects economic crosscurrents that have split the committee more than at any point in Powell’s nearly eight-year tenure: Job growth is stagnating but inflation is uncomfortably elevated, which carries a whiff of what economists call stagflation.

He then stresses the importance of two of Powell allies on the committee, John Williams from the NY Fed and Mary Daly from the San Fran Fed (not a voting member right now, but a prominent commentator), who lined up in support of a Dec cut. Their recent public noises in this regard were a big factor in moving the probabilities in the table above (after Williams spoke on this last Friday, the cut probability grew from 40% to 70%, a great e.g., btw, of updating Bayesian priors!).

Here’s Williams rationale:

New York Fed President John Williams said he still saw “room for a further adjustment in the near term…to move the stance of policy closer to the range of neutral.” Williams’s carefully chosen words—especially “near term”—suggested cutting is the path of least regret. While it is “imperative” to return inflation to 2%, it is “equally important to do so without creating undue risks” to the labor market, Williams said.

Clearly, he’s weighting labor market weakness heavier than sticky, above-target inflation. And, as the figure below shows, there’s a good reason for that. The jobless rate has climbed slowly but consistently in recent months.

It was 4.4% in September. I recently held forth a bit on that number. While some will say “that’s still low unemployment,” you ask me, it’s not that low. And that’s the overall rate. The Black rate was last seen at 7.5%.

But what’s all that about a “neutral policy stance?” It’s worth a bit of unpacking as this is also a rationale cited by those on the hold side of the equation. The neutral policy rate is the level of the interest rate that’s neither stimulative nor restrictive. It’s where the Fed wants the rate they control to be at when the economy has settled into full employment and stable, on-target inflation.

Unfortunately, it’s invisible. As Powell likes to say, “we know it by its works.” We try to back it out the best we can by observing how the economy’s doing given Fed monetary policy. If the economy is pulsing along at a good clip with neither clear head- nor tailwinds, we’d conclude rates aren’t restrictive, e.g.

Former President of the Dallas Fed, Rob Kaplan, made the best case I’ve heard for holding at the Dec meeting on a recent GS podcast, and part of his reasoning stems from how he’s thinking about the nominal neutral rate, which can be defined as the sum of the real neutral rate plus the underlying inflation rate:

…the neutral, nominal Fed Funds Rate - it’s inflation plus a real Fed Funds Rate, there’s pretty good consensus that the real neutral Fed Funds Rate is somewhere between ¾ a percent and 1 percent [JB: remember, this is an estimate of an invisible parameter; economics can be a dark art, dear readers]. And I haven’t heard a lot of counter arguments to that. So, then the question is what’s the underlying inflation rate? Those who say the neutral rate is closer to 2 ¾, they’re assuming inflation gets to 2 percent. The problem is it’s not at 2 percent right now. It hasn’t been for a few years. It’s at 2 ¾ to 3. And so, that makes me believe that currently the nominal neutral rate is about 3 ½ - 3 ¾. The Fed is at 3 ¾ to 4 right now. Do you really want to be at neutral with inflation running this much above target?

If you think inflation is stuck at around 3% and you think the real neutral rate is around 1%, then you could reasonably decide that nominal neutral right now is around 4% and you’ll be prone to agree with Kaplan.

But hold up! How can Williams and Kaplan both cite getting closer to the neutral rate as rationales for their opposing positions on the Dec meeting?! The answer has to do with where they see inflation’s direction of travel. Kaplan worries it’s stuck close to 3%—his “underlying rate”—while Williams, like Powell, think it’s resting for a bit to absorb tariff pressures before resuming its drift back down to their 2% target.

And, winding up all this tedious on-the-one-hand-on-the-other, that’s where team cut is coming from. They don’t agree that inflation is “stuck,” more that it’s temporarily elevated due to tariffs, so their calculation of the the nominal neutral would come in considerably lower than Kaplans. And, even more so, they’re worried about the deteriorating job market, as shown above.

Okay, time to show my own cards. But first, a radical suggestion. Push the damn meeting back a week-and-a-half and they’ll have November employment data (plus October’s payroll numbers) slotted for 12/16 and the November CPI on 12/18. Yes, it’s a big deal to shift a meeting, and markets won’t like it. I don’t either. But these are very unusual times! The damn shutdown blocked the dataflow, and the stagflation is creating an unusually tough call for this meeting.

It’s probably too late to do so, though to be fair, I’ve suggested this for a while now. And almost everyone I’ve suggested it to responds like I’m saying we should rewrite the Constitution. So, maybe I’m over my skis. It wouldn’t be the first time.

As far as my own call, fwiw, I’m a coin flip, though right now I’m leaning ever so slightly towards hold. To be clear, one 25bps move (or not) isn’t exactly an economically existential event, so I don’t mean to over-torque on this call (I know; it’s a bit late in this column for that). But in a career largely devoted to pushing the economy to full employment, my congenital preference in close calls is to cut. And yet, I’ve seen high inflation close up and it is a beast. I’m also pretty hung up on this figure—sticky, high service-sector inflation (taking out less reliable imputations):

It’s stuck at least a point above its pre-pandemic level, and while tariffs may be in the mix here (e.g., automotive services), these are services, not imported goods. Now, a decent pushback to this is “but what’s driving it?” Market inflationary expectations remain pretty anchored, and demand for services is okay, not booming. Fair points, but we must apply high dosages of humility in such cases. We’re just not great at seeing around corners in this space, so we have to upweight our observations and downweigh our forecasts. Plus, this empirical approach avoids all that mumbo-jumbo around estimating the invisible neutral rate.

Still, given the rising jobless rate, weak hiring, and at least anecdotal tick up in layoffs, my preference for holding is very mild and I’ll update with incoming info.

Of course, if we took a breath and gave the data a chance to catch up post-shutdown, we’d have more of that precious incoming info!