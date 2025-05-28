I’ve never been as enamored of small business as many in the DC policy world. First of all, are we talking a 50-person hedge fund raking in billions and passing their biz income to their personal income to get a hefty tax break, or a plucky couple with a start-up making special water bottles “with a patented nozzle that allows users — think thirsty cyclists — to gulp drinks quickly?” Second, while most businesses are small (eg, <100 workers), most workers are employed by bigger businesses. And, as I show in the first link above, small businesses aren’t the big job creators that some claim they are. Most either stay small or perish. The job generation comes from the minority that survive and flourish.

But while there’s no reason to lavish a bunch of wasteful tax breaks on small (or even more so, large) businesses, there’s every reason to recognize that they’re highly disadvantaged against a shock like the trade war, at least the ones like the water-bottle producers that depend on Chinese imports. Relative to the Walmarts of the world, such business have fewer capital buffers, less access to capital markets, and lower cash reserves to fall back on when trouble hits.

The couple featured in the NY Times piece run a business making specially designed water bottles.

"The drop in tariffs this month to 30 percent from 145 percent on most Chinese goods was a relief but in the way that a flood is better than a tsunami. “Six weeks ago, 30 percent would have shocked the world and been appalling and hard to deal with — and it is now,” Mr. Ringer said."

In fact, because of the special nature of the bottles they import from China, they face tariffs that add up to 37%-47%. The owners report that this means they'll have to pay $24,436 in tariffs on their latest shipment, compared with $3,645 before Trump launched his trade war.

Broader data show that their experience is not unique. The most recent National Federation of Independent Business report showed that members’ expectations for future sales declined for the fourth month in a row. Commentary from the report pointed out that:

Very few small businesses export their goods and services, but millions acquire imported goods as inputs to their operations and those supply chains are currently at risk. Tarriff policy is suddenly and dramatically changing relative prices (costs), and relative prices drive all decisions. Uncertainty remains elevated and thus caution clouds spending, hiring, and investing decisions. Currently, the Uncertainty Index stands at 92, the 51-year average is 68.

I’ve also read about smaller businesses losing what sounds like a pretty cutthroat competition with bigger firms to get goods out of China before the tariff snaps to something crazy north of 100%. Stockpiling inventories is the play when faced with such uncertainty, but you’ve got to get to the front of the line not just with the imported goods themselves, but with containers on cargo ships. Smaller biz’s are apparently getting pushed aside in this context too.

I’ve always thought it makes sense to try to help smaller businesses just starting out to get access to cheaper capital, to essentially help to ameliorate barriers that are a function of their diminutive stature. In this regard, it makes sense that we have a Small Business Administration.

But while I wouldn’t craft a lot more policy to advantage them, the last thing I’d do is make their lives this much harder. As readers know, I firmly disbelieve any broad U.S. reindustrialization story, but I get that the Trumpies disagree, believing that businesses small and large should domestically source their inputs. Fine, then slowly phase in a targeted tariff regime that is conditional on the existence of domestic sourcing options.

Anything else is magical thinking, for which many small business are paying a very high price. And every day, we see the Republican Congressional majority failing to call this out, failing to represent constituents who could really use their help, proving that their alleged alliance to smaller businesses was always a phony facade.

Quick Crypto Update

Ryan and I were glad to see the largely positive feedback on our big crypto’s-got-no-use-case piece yesterday. I also heard personally from numerous folks, all of whom said some version of “thanks for pointing out that the emperor has no clothes.”

As is his wont, Dean Baker summarized the situation in a sentence.

Then, we wake up to this:

His media company looks like yet another failed endeavor (“Last quarter, Trump Media recorded a $32 million loss on just $820,000 in revenue from advertising and other sources”) so he’s grabbing what proceeds he can from it to go all in on crypto.

Here’s what Devin Nunes, the CEO of Trump media said about the deal:

“We view Bitcoin as an apex instrument of financial freedom, and now Trump Media will hold cryptocurrency as a crucial part of our assets.”

An apex instrument of financial freedom?

Say what?? This is corruption in a soggy word salad. And, go ahead and accuse of limited imagination, but for the life of me, I don’t see how any of this crypto activity builds affordable housing, helps working parents with child care, improves the pay in low-wage jobs, or provides access to affordable health care.