The first ‘graf, compared to their last meeting’s first ‘graf, says it all (thanks, NickT):

The key points here are a) that the Fed interest-rate-setting committee believes the job market is in good shape, maybe a little better than they thought but, b) more importantly, they scratched out the progress-on-inflation part.

We know, from many comments by Chair Powell, that they believe inflation is on an easing path, and if that’s right, then further rate cuts are likely coming later this year. But they also know that the path is bumpy and that recent disinflation has been less than they’d like.

They also know there’s a pretty wildly different policy regime in town, whether it’s tariffs, fiscal, immigration policy, not to mention the respecting of Fed independence. Each element of that regime is more inflationary than the same policies in the prior regime.

I 100% believe Powell when he says political considerations or pressures do not penetrate the temple. But if I were the Trumpies, and I wanted the Fed to have more confidence in inflation easing back to target, I’d tamp down and delay anything that had a whiff of inflationary pressures.

Paws: