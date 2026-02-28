I’m going to start this critique of the news to which we woke today—US and Israel jointly launched an air attack on Iran—with the State of the Union address. Trump and the Rs massively struck out on the messaging in that speech. I totally grant you that even less than a week out, nobody remembers that almost-two-hours of bloviation. But what lasts, even among the politically checked out, is the answer to a simple question: did or did not the President get what’s going on for me?

The answer is that he did not. Not anywhere close. He argued that everything’s fine with America and if you don’t know that you’re a sick, unpatriotic Democrat who won’t stand up when he wants you to.

The oldest playbook in the world is when you’re losing on the domestic economy, start a war. And if you can do so against a demonstrably evil regime that’s killing thousands of its citizens, as is the case in Iran, all the better.

So please, do not conflate what comes next with any support for those murderous zealots. But, when undertaking an intervention of this magnitude, the following questions must be asked and answered:

—What is the goal? I’m hearing regime change, an end to Iran’s nuclear ambitions, protecting protesters, with no articulation of a strategy to get there.

—Protecting protesters?? Seriously? There has thus far been zero accountability from the state-sanctioned thugs who killed American protesters. And do not forget that Trump is happy to deport Iranian refugees back to Iran, ones who came here to find safety. Of course, numbers matter, and there’s no comparison between the magnitude of killings by the Iranian regime vs. the Trump regime. But I do not for a second accept this rationale from this administration, given their indifference support for similarly unjust actions on our own soil.

—An airpower war will kill innocent civilians. That appears to already be the case.

—Trump told us US/Israeli strikes last June wiped out Iran’s nuclear capacity. He apparently lied, which is not a surprise. But that means we cannot trust his administration to provide anything like the transparency required for American citizens and media us to assess these actions.

—There are 40,000 US troops within range of Iranian missiles. Trump said this AM: “The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost. That often happens in war.” That’s true, and our brave, dedicated service members know what they’re signing up for. But they deserve a leadership that has exhausted diplomacy (we have not done so), a strategy, an endgame, clear, measurable goals.

—The history of Middle-East conflicts is clear on this point: non-strategic, poorly planned interventions have an unacceptably high probability of morphing into vague, “forever” conflicts.

So, this looks to me far too close to a look-over-there-not-over-here play by the Trump regime, a group of feckless, inexperienced leaders who cannot be counted on to manage an attack of this magnitude in ways that elevate the protection of our troops to the level we should expect.

Yes, you go to war with the leadership you have, but in cases like this one, you don’t have to go to war, and with the wrong leadership making that decision—without Congress, of course—you should not do so.

Someone you want to listen at a moment like this is Sen. Jack Reed, who served in the 82nd Airborne Division as an infantry platoon leader, a company commander, and a battalion staff officer, before becoming a faculty member at West Point. I’ve always found his voice to be highly resonant in moments like this one.