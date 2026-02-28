Jared’s Substack

Jim Willis
11h

Huh. And here I thought the goal was to distract us from the Epstein Files.

Here's the problem. Since 1953, the Iranian people don't trust the US. So they're not going to trust us to help with their regime change. Having watched Iraq, and more recently Venezuela, they no doubt suspect this all has something to do with stealing their oil. Which is what we did in 1953. So, assuming we sufficiently weaken the current regime, if we don't put boots on the ground it will be civil war. If we do put boots on the ground it will be an anti-US insurgency. It's very hard to see any other outcome.

Kathleen Weber
11h

As usual, Trump is already setting up someone to blame for the failure of this initiative. He wants regime change and he is assigning that responsibility to the Iranian people. When nothing much happens, he'll just shrug and say, “I did my part. "

Also I wanted to pass this on from the ever brilliant Al Gorythm

"Deploying weapons of mass distraction for the Epsteinth time."

