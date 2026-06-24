Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Marilena Aquino de Muro's avatar
Marilena Aquino de Muro
4h

Good news not for very long, big T canceled the housed bill I hear from Reuters 😱😭

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Dave H's avatar
Dave H
5h

Here is Canada's plan for the same problem: https://cleantechnica.com/2025/09/15/affordable-homes-new-jobs-lower-carbon-inside-the-carney-housing-plan/

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