In another shutdown-delayed report, we learned this morning that the nation’s GDP grew at an annualized rate of 4.3% rate in the third quarter of this year, a full point above what was expected. That’s a strong quarterly rate, juiced by solid consumer spending—up 3.5% real over the quarter—and a further contraction in imports, a second consecutive echo from ‘25Q1’s large inventory buildup to get ahead of the tariffs (recall the real GDP fell -0.6% that quarter on the back of this buildup).

Because imports are a subtraction from GDomesticP, their decline boosts growth. The figure shows goods imports contribution, + and -, to the quarterly growth rate. It’s usually negative, as our persistent trade deficits would predict, but, especially in downturns and other shocks—like a new trade war—it spikes up and down.

In such cases, it’s better to look at year-over-year growth rates—2.3%, still an above-trend rate—and more core-type measures, of which real consumer spending plus private investment is good one (“final sales to private domestic purchasers”). It was up a strong 3%, and that’s following 2.9% in Q2.

In other words, the underlying economy is, or at least was in the middle-half of this year, trucking along at a very solid clip. I’m a hardened veteran of big GDP/vibes gaps but the current distance between the underlying economy and how people feel about that economy is uniquely large.

A few details:

—Consumer spending, 68% of nominal GDP, was up 3.5%, led by strong spending on services. That’s a point faster than Q2’s 2.5% spending rate. Healthcare spending alone contributed 0.8 points to overall growth. Both in GDP and jobs space, healthcare is more than carrying its weight.

—Business investment, which has been on an AI-fueled tear of late, came in a bit softer than prior quarters. After adding an average a 1 point to growth in each of the first two quarters of ‘25, it contributed 0.4 points in Q3.

—The report showed inflationary pressures, but there’s a wrinkle. The PCE deflator—the one the Fed watches most closely—rose at an annualized rate of 2.8% in the quarter, with the core rate at 2.9%, both well above the Fed’s 2% target. But a chunk of this inflation was driven by non-market imputations, including financial-market-related measures that are juiced by strong equity markets generating big brokers’ fees. Take that out and market-based core inflation was up 2.4% in the quarter.

So, how does one explain a strong growth quarter amidst some of the most negative economic vibes in years? Obviously, high price levels are still deeply annoying to people, giving rise to the affordability crisis. And considerable evidence points to high-end consumers and investors driving the growth of spending and business investment. In fact, after-tax, real income was flat in Q3; the bump in consumer spending was partly fueled by a sharp decline in the savings rate, from 5 to 4.2 percent.

But that said, this report is an important reminder that for all the bad vibes, weak hiring, high prices, and Trumpian madness, the underlying U.S. economy continues to plow along, and at least in the middle of last year—the second and third quarters—it did so at an impressive clip.

Word Salad Against Wind Power

From this AM’s NYT:

On his first day in office this year, Trump stopped new wind projects on public lands and waters. A judge called that order “arbitrary” and said it violated federal law. Still, Trump persevered. Yesterday his administration said it would halt leases for five wind farms under construction off the East Coast, virtually gutting the offshore wind industry in the United States. The projects were “expected to power more than 2.5 million homes and businesses…”

Here’s some wilted word salad from Interior Sec’y Doug Burgum, attempting to justify Trump’s destructive move.

…the decision “addresses emerging national security risks, including the rapid evolution of the relevant adversary technologies, and the vulnerabilities created by large-scale offshore wind projects with proximity near our East Coast population centers.”

That’s a nonsensical lie to cover for his boss’s antipathy to windmills.

This is not just an anti-environmental attack on clean energy. With this move, Trump is once again pushing the wrong way in terms of affordability. I’ll have more to say in a forthcoming oped, but electricity prices are very much on the affordability list. As the figure shows, in the five years before the pandemic, this price in the CPI was flat, up less than 2% cumulatively. Since then, it’s up 40%.:

Now, here’s a stat that might surprise you, depending on how closely you follow such things: 93% of new energy capacity added in 2024 was from clean-energy sources, including solar, wind, and battery storage. Wind contributed just 10% of that (5 gigawatts) but in a market wherein demand is outpacing supply, every GW matters. Also, early figures suggest wind’s contribution grew to 12% this year.

A key reason for this is clean energy is, at this point, the cheapest source of new energy, especially as natural gas prices have recently climbed. Here’s how a recent, influential study from Lazard put it:

Despite facing macro challenges and headwinds, utility-scale solar and onshore wind remain the most cost-effective forms of new-build energy generation on an unsubsidized basis (i.e., without tax subsidies). As such, renewable energy will continue to play a key role in the buildout of new power generation in the U.S. as the lowest-cost and quickest-to-deploy generation.

Not if Trump has anything to say about it. Next time he’s blathering on about how he’s making life more affordable for Americans remember this action (should it hold, of course; judges have blocked prior such orders from the president as “arbitrary and capricious").

It’s also a great way to fall further behind our global competitors, including China, who is using Trump’s capriciousness to do what they often do in such cases: grab global market share of a burgeoning market. Which, for the record, is bad for US business but good for the global environment (see Dean Baker’s take on these points).

Holiday Note

Seasonally-adjusted greetings to all!

I’ve got much cleaning, cooking (I’m responsible for the jerk sauce for the holiday meal, a task I take seriously), entertaining, wrapping, and more over the next few days, so probably won’t have time to write much.

Thanks to all my readers and commenters for making this a fun and hopefully interesting spot to muse about all the things we muse about up in here. This may not be my boldest forecast, but I strongly suspect we’ll have a lot to talk about next year!