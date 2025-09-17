Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Subdee's avatar
Subdee
11h

Maybe the health of the economy should be measured in a different way to better capture the experience of the lower 80% of the country who having voting power in a democracy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Goodman Peter's avatar
Goodman Peter
11h

Today’s NYT restaurant review, a dinner for two north of $1K, restaurants are packed, the top few % are pouring bucks in the economy… for the poor-ish smucks, the price jumps are in our faces, my morning coffee and a buttered roll from $4.25 to $5.50 in a year .. we’re all anticipating the bulls …

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jared Bernstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture