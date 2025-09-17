Well, I was going the do the Fed board a favor this AM by summarizing the somewhat confusing conditions in the U.S. economy (I mean, there’s gotta be a weird vibe around that table today, right?) but Colby Smith beat me to it!

Here are few notes from her highly efficient “pulse check” in this AM’s morning newsletter from the NYT:

—Smith’s “Case For Worry” is about the job market: “Experts say the economy is solid, but the labor market looks much more wobbly than it did at the start of the year.” That’s been a focus here, as readers know, with an emphasis of low-and-getting-lower hire, low-fire labor market. Re the latter, the absence of spiking layoffs is the glue that’s holding the job market together right now. If that slips, we’ve got a much bigger problem.

But at this point, even with higher unemployment, especially for Black workers, the job market is still generating real wage gains. Inflation is ticking up, for sure, on the backs of the tariffs (and probably deportation wage pressures too), but last seen, we had wages up 3.7% yr/yr and inflation up 2.9%. Not a huge beat, but enough to keep powering spending, as yesterday’s retail sale report showed.

—As for Smith’s “Case For Hope,” is that “Companies are not laying off workers in droves, and people are still spending money.”

Retail sales surprised to the upside yesterday, with August beating expectations and July revised up. The new, better spending data led the Goldman Sachs econ team to mark up their Q3 real GDP growth tracker to a pretty buff 2.2%. That’s probably above trend, and it’s a far cry from the negative economic assessment even yours truly has been leaning into of late.

So, how to square all this? Let me count the ways:

—Wall St. v. Main St.: We’re into one of those moments where what’s bad for Main St. is interpreted by financial markets as good for investors. That is, cracks in the job market—slow hiring, rising (though still low’ish) unemployment—have led the Fed to shift into rate-cutting mode, which the markets view as good for future corporate profitability.

—The American Consumer Continues to Deliver: There’s always been a contradiction at the core of the long, ongoing American vibecession: the gap between what people say and what they do. Some of the best work on this comes from a team using Numerator survey data, which includes great info to look into this: people’s spending (Numerator collects a subset of retail sales data, which they show tracks the Census retail reports), their incomes, and their views on inflation (and a lot more—e.g., where they get their news!—as I hope to feature in some forthcoming posts).

The spending analysis through 2024 and “the survey responses collectively show that despite deteriorating sentiment, retail spending remained strong across panelists, even when they said they experienced declines in their incomes since 2019.”

This is no surprise. For years, we’ve seen strong consumer spending cohabitating with negative vibes. I recall dining out with some friends recently, having a great time and consumer copious amounts of Thai food, then experiencing a flash of annoyance when I got the check. But it didn’t and wouldn’t stop me from doing it again, though less than I used to do.

It’s also the case, as new data from Mark Zandi shows, that spending growth has not been equally distributed: it’s largely coming from “high” and “very high” incomes. There’s likely a “wealth effect” in there, reflecting stock market gains, which are, of course, also concentrated at the top of the scale.

Source: Mark Zandi, Moody’s.

It’s also worth remembering that retail sales is less than half of the consumer spending (about 40%), while the latter is almost 70% of GDP. Retail is the stuff on the shelves of Target and Walmart; it leaves out, for example, health, education, and financial services. And, at least through July of this year, real consumer spending has been growing at a 0.5% annualized rate, compared to 2% for real retail sales.

That’s not so unusual and, as the GS forecast shows, strong retail suggests stronger spending numbers to come.

Okay, enough with all this on-the-one-hand-on-the-other! The bottom line is that bad policy has created some real cracks in the strong economy that the Trump administration inherited. That’s been enough to sharply slow hiring and, at least in the first half of the year, we’ve seen a slowdown in overall spending too.

But the economy’s heart is still beating, there’s no recession upon the land, equity values keep growing generating a wealth effect that’s helping to power consumer spending, and if better policy were to prevail, the future would likely be fine. But the likelihood of better policy is very low, so we must remain highly concerned about where this is all headed.