Okay, that’s enough reveling. Back to work…

Readers know my views: the Ds, old and new, need to hit the ground sprinting on an affordability agenda. I don’t think anyone paying attention doubts that to be an essential area of focus, but let me share one number.

In politics, when an issue is overwhelmingly popular (or unpopular) we call it “80-20,” meaning 80% for, 20% against. That’s considered your basic ceiling for these sorts of things. Well, according to the APs Voters Poll, 89% said the cost of living was “a crucial or major factor” in how they voted.

But what do I mean by “affordability agenda?” Readers know my focus on policies to make housing, healthcare, childcare, utilities, energy, food more affordable to low- and middle-income families, and I’ll be aggressively revisiting them, along with others’ ideas in these spaces, in coming days.

Raising pay, both through a higher federal minimum wage and stronger worker bargaining power are essential on the income side of the agenda.

And surely the first order of business in an election that was as strong a rebuke of a president as we’ve seen since Watergate is to reverse his affordability damage, starting by defunding the war, which even Rs are recognizing as a major factor in Tuesday’s wipeout. Given that Vance is already out there with this point, why not quickly re-up war powers resolutions that previously passed the current House?

Restoring budget cuts to Medicaid, SNAP, and ACA coverage subsidies should be high order as well, perhaps in forthcoming must-past spending plans.

But, even with my sprinting analogy, I want to gently tap the brakes. Like they say, success has many parents. At times like this, everyone in policy world tends to say “The American people have spoken. They insist that Congress address [my issue]!” D policymakers, new and old, need a chance to catch their breath, assess the composition of the new caucus, and most importantly, organize the way forward under focused, strategic leadership in both chambers.

So instead of going granular, I’d like to offer a few broad themes to frame what follows, starting with a stark warning.

You can’t lower the price of everything. You can’t lower interest rates. Be careful not to create the impression that you can. In fact, the only surefire way to lower the overall price level—as in the CPI—is to have a very deep recession, and nobody wants that. With smart policy, you can lower costs in the areas ticked off above. Plans abound for making housing and healthcare more affordable. Simply restoring the ACA coverage subsidies would help a lot. CAP’s housing plan can deliver pretty quick rent relief. I get into some ideas for groceries—a tough area to impact costs—on this recent Vox podcast. But one lesson from Tuesday is that when it comes to affordability, overpromising is not where you want to go. A lot of what Ds will want to do in this space, including restoring the aforementioned coverage subsidies, will be costly to a budget that’s already on an unsustainable path. I 100% guarantee that you will hear Rs squawk about the cost of these restorations. This is one of their oldest tricks: blowout the deficit and then claim we can’t afford to do anything to help our constituents—a very broad group of voters!—because we’re beyond broke. But that mustn’t stop us. There are many lush, progressive payfors to be introduced, including IRS enforcement against costly high-end tax evasion, and when measures can be targeted to help those who need help the most, they should be. Though it’s not reaching many of the people in it, this is still a strong economy. Productivity this very AM came in at a blistering 3.6% annualized growth for Q3—the more reliable yr/yr rate is 2.1%, which is still buff. But real compensation continues to lag productivity. We already knew all this: the US economy is generating strong output, quarter after quarter, but much of that growth is flowing up the scale and labor market returns, especially amidst war-induced inflation, have been weak. The implication for a Congress that wants to pursue an affordability agenda is that there’s growth out there but we need a policy agenda that strengthens the weak connective tissue that links that growth to the living standards of the folks that just elected them.

This seems like the right place to start. Let the leadership assess the lay of the new land, guided by broad principles like these. But imho, forward motion needs to start now. A mandate of this magnitude comes with its own urgency, and signaling their recognition of that fact strikes me as Ds top priority right now.

You get one chance to make a first impression.