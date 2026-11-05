Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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William J McEwen's avatar
William J McEwen
1h

Thanks! You’ve laid out a smart and sensible place to start. It’s essential that there be clear and observable action, but also that it be strategically approached and briskly undertaken.

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Javaman
1h

Mr. Bernstein is right: the next Congress must act to improve Americans’ lives. Trump and his allies on Capitol Hill will likely try to block those efforts. So be it. The fight is worth having, and the record it creates will matter.

The goal is to chart a path forward: restore the spending that was cut and put back the taxes on the wealthiest Americans, who can well afford them. (I'm just getting started....)

And every Trump veto of a bill that helps working families will show, in plain view, whose side he is really on. Each one is another nail in the coffin of MAGA’s promises to ordinary Americans.

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