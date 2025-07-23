Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce Gelin's avatar
Bruce Gelin
9h

“Housing activity slowing …” - who are the workers in that industry, and how much is ICE reducing their numbers? Also, the GM report is pretty ominous.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gary Fissel's avatar
Gary Fissel
10h

It looks like Stagflation ahead, to me at least.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jared Bernstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture