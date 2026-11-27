The Trump admin has gone back to their favorite well, proposing new tariffs on dozens of countries, including China, Japan, Brazil, the EU nations, and others.

There appear to be numerous motivations for the move. A stated one is to tax the imports of countries with “excess structural capacity,” meaning they subsidize their manufacturers to overproduce with the goal of maintaining and growing their trade surpluses and their trading partners’ trade deficits. The earliest economists called this “mercantilism,” or “beggar thy neighbor” and it has long been a motivation for deficit countries to build protective trade barriers.

The admin isn’t wrong about this, with China’s large and growing goods surpluses as exhibit A. The problem with Trump’s approach is obvious at a glance. Whatever we’re doing, it’s not working. So doubling, tripling, etc. down seems like the classic definition of neurosis: to keep repeating ineffective, or worse, actions.

It is true that we’re trading less with China, at least directly, but our trade balance in goods has been stuck at around negative 4-5 percent of GDP for years, most recently juiced by copious AI imports (see 2nd slide below; that recent rise is mostly AI “picks and shovels”).

Another goal is to use administrative authority to replace Trump’s “reciprocal” tariffs that were struck down by the Supreme Court. These new proposed tariffs come through Section 301, a presidential tool to tax unfair trade practices. The proposed rates range from 15 to 35 percent, with higher penalty rates for non-compliance re excess capacity. But to figure out the actual average, or effective, tariff rate, you have to look at the tariffs already in place, along with each country’s import share. The figure below, from GS researchers, does so, showing that after peaking north of 12% the current rate is sitting around 8%, while this proposal, if enacted—a non-trivial if—would take it up to a bit above 9%.

Okay, them’s the details. What’s it all mean?

For one, it means the admin continues to choose tariffs over consumers. Their anti-affordability agenda has apparently withstood its historically large midterm repudiation. At this point, tariffs aren’t adding much to inflation, though they’ve elevated the price level by close to a percentage point. This new plan would add a but a few more tenths to price growth, but that’s still a nudge in the wrong direction. Both CPI and PCE inflation are close to 4% and real wages are falling. (If you’re wondering: “wait—if it’s not tariffs pressuring inflation, what is it? That would be the war, the AI trade, and possibly elevated pricing power by firms.)

Why did I say implementation was not guaranteed? Trump tariffs are always negotiating tools, not firm commitments. There are already key exceptions, including products covered under existing tariffs (meaning these new ones wouldn’t get stacked on top), along with French champagne, Irish whiskey, and South Korean and Taiwanese AI stuff. One should always be skeptical of new tariffs on China, as they’ve shown that they know how to stand up to Trump by threatening to raise export controls of refined “rare earths,” essential materials we import for defense goods, electronics, vehicles and more. China refines about 90% of these materials.

To my mind, the bottom line here really does redound to China and the real problem of their quite successful mercantilism, which has been going on for decades. It’s not the only thing that led to diminished manufacturing employment among its trading partners—productivity gains and container shipping advances also played a role; Germany, another trade surplus economy, has had a similar change in their manufacturing employment share. But it’s very much in play.

If Trumpian tariffs aren’t working, what’s my great idea? As I learned in my White House years: don’t come to the meeting with just “no!” Bring an alternative.

Let’s tick through some options.

—Accept China’s “largesse.” They want to subsidize their goods exports so they’re cheaper than other alternatives, including domestic options? Let ‘em! More cheap stuff for us!

But that hasn’t worked out so well, now, has it? If they were the size of Costa Rica, I’d be like “sure, bring it on.” But the magnitude of their exports can and are swamping domestic producers. We’re insulated from Chinese EVs through tariffs >100% and, more importantly, national security bans, but in Europe, maybe 12% of their vehicles sales are Chinese EV—high quality and low priced—or north of 15% if you include other countries’ brands made in China, and even higher if you include hybrids.

—Raise trade barriers to Chinese imports. As noted, we’ve done so with their EVs, but one point of this post is that we’re too dependent on certain Chinese exports to enforce barriers at a magnitude that would break their excess-export play. To be fair, the Trump tariffs have reduced our import share of Chinese goods, but they often find their way in through transshipments, i.e., through other countries, maybe slightly tweaked to comply with the rules. So, this approach is part of the solution and we should continue to apply some version of it, but by itself, it won’t be sufficient.

—It must be combined with diplomacy, and a quite different version of the current one. IOW, this is a ‘29 issue, to be pursued by a new administration. Our leverage over the Chinese is that they want to sell into our huge market, and, given our affordability crisis, there’s a rationale for allowing a controlled flow of their exports to our shore. That requires hammering out a bilateral trade deal that sets targets that work for both countries. Yes, that would mean agreeing to Chinese inflows, which would be a heavy political lift. But, especially considering transshipments, those flows are, of course, ongoing, so part of this is just owning up to reality.

I’d go further, allowing for Chinese imports, including batteries, drive-trains, even finished EVs, conditional on tech transfer. You want to sell here? OK, we’ll set a quota number of these goods, that will be adjusted up or down based on the extent to which they agree to produce them here. It’s a play based on direct Chinese investment in US manufacturing production.

That’s outside the box, I grant you. But this “excess structural capacity” problem has plagued our manufacturers for years, and little we’ve done has helped. If anything, China’s mercantile play is more aggressive than ever. So, I’m suggesting we try shocking the system with a different, more explicitly cooperative approach.

In the meantime, should they be enacted, we’ll be stuck with new, even if slight, price pressures from these new proposed tariffs. So, yeah—a radical alternative is at least worth considering.