Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Lee R. Nackman's avatar
Lee R. Nackman
5h

Borrowing to invest in the future -- improving infrastructure, educating our children, improving healthcare, etc -- can make a lot of sense. Unfortunately, that's not what we're doing with the money we borrow.

Instead we're fighting a war that has no plan or purpose; we're spending money on extravagances in the White House; we're giving extraordinary tax gifts to corporations and the wealthy; we're building walls; we're going to spend billions to replace modern catapults on our aircraft carriers with old-fashioned ones that our dear leader likes better; we're planning to build Trump-class battleships that the military neither needs or wants; we spend money on no-compete contracts given to Trump's cronies; we're spending billions to stop windmill projects we desperately need; etc, etc. ...

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Glenn Burkhardt's avatar
Glenn Burkhardt
4h

Ms. Riedl’s chart misleads because it includes Social Security and "healthcare entitlements". Social Security is completely funded (at least currently) by payroll taxes. If "healthcare entitlements" includes Medicare, at least part A is completely funded by payroll taxes, and I expect a good portion of part D. Medicaid is probably a pretty small part of it, especially since the ACA came online. If those items are removed from the chart, it probably proves the opposite point that she was trying to make.

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