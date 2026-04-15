Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Michael's avatar
Michael
1h

Defunding the tax police has been a 40-year campaign, with predictable results — stealth tax cut for the wealthy. On a related note, Ray Madoff’s recent The Second Estate talks about how other stealth changes — notably step-up in basis and the gutting of the estate tax — have made taxes virtually optional for the wealthy. The “borrow, buy, die” strategy, in which a Bezos or Buffet finances his life by borrowing against his stock instead of selling it (and gets basis step-up at death) means that the gains are never taxed.

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Bill Whitten's avatar
Bill Whitten
6m

The VAT is not very different from a national sales tax. It is still a built-in cost that gets paid by the final consumer. It doesn’t address taxing differences between goods and services. It does not address the fundamental unfairness of the differential taxation of different types of income - personal vs investment vs corporate.

I will continue to beat the drum for having people and corporations being taxed in the same manner. Most of us would happily pay a 21% corporate rate on whatever income is left over after paying all of our living expenses - rent, food, utilities, transportation, medical, loans, etc. - our “profits.

The better approach is to tax them the same way we are - on gross revenue. That increases the tax base, allowing rates to go down for everyone. Taxing revenue up front allows us to sweep away all of the complexity of tax credits and subsidies, what expenses are deductible or not. The vast overhead of tax-avoidance attorneys, accountants and business decision making becomes unnecessary. Corporations can spend their after-tax income in whatever way makes business sense rather than for tax avoidance.

Reserve sales taxes for leveling the playing field between domestic and foreign entities that may not be subject to the same taxation.

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