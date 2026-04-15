Here’s what comes to mind when we contemplate our tax system.

—It’s an overly complex system, particularly for the non-wage income that largely accrues to wealthy taxpayers. Tax lobbyists have been highly successful and introducing complexities that shelter income and carve out loopholes. Then, to top it off, they’ve partnered with the Trump admin to reduce the enforcement budget at the IRS.

—This strategy is decidedly not income neutral. Consider this figure from CBPP showing how revenue is raised per dollar spent on audits. As you’d expect, given the incentives, the bars climb with income. And see the note on the table—when voluntary compliance is factored in, as more audits raise the likelihood that you’re caught, each enforcement dollar raises $12.

—The evaders are fully aware that after Congress’s most recent rescission of IRS funding provided in the Biden-era Inflation Reduction Act, funding for the agency is now 40% below its 2010 level, adjusted for inflation. The Trump administration has proposed even deeper cuts in its FY2027 budget, which would put the agency’s workforce roughly a third below its Biden-era peak (see chart).

—This is all captured in a new WSJ analysis that is as predictable as it is troubling:

The retrenchment [in IRS enforcement] is spurring a vibe shift across the tax landscape ahead of the April 15 deadline, and lawyers say they see more taxpayers and tax-shelter promoters eager to cut corners or cheat.

—The revenue numbers involved here are big and significant. The Yale Budget Lab estimates that the “tax gap”—the amount of taxes legally owed that are not paid each year—totals around $700 billion. They find that cuts to the IRS resulting from DOGE and the recent $20 billion clawback of Biden-era IRS resources will reduce US government revenues by over $860 billion in the coming decade.

So, summarizing, the system is unfair and captured by deep-pocketed forces whose investment in kneecapping IRS enforcement is paying back in the hundreds of billions. Thus, we can be certain they’re not going to stop anytime soon. Not only does this evasion worsen our already crimped fiscal outlook, it leaves regular, W-2 filing, paycheck-earning Americans feeling—accurately—like they’re being ripped off while the rich party on.

What to do?

We can think of two broad strategies. One, which we tried to apply in the Biden years, is to amply fund IRS enforcement, which works well, ftr (as the CBPP chart shows), close some loopholes (“book income,” stock buyback tax; both now weakened by Trump admin; most of our big ones didn’t get through Congress; Ds better than Rs on this but many in both parties are captured), and raise some high end taxes.

We made a little progress on these efforts but not enough. And both sides have agreed to shrink the base. As the WSJ’s Richard Rubin recently put it:

Faced with Republicans’ “never increase taxes” posture, Democrats adopted a “never increase taxes on almost anyone” response. They calibrated it for their shifting Trump-era coalition, which includes professional-class voters in high-cost, high-income suburbs. Obama said he wouldn’t raise taxes on households with incomes under $250,000. Biden updated that to $400,000. Those pledges constrained Democrats’ ability to design tax proposals.

This leads us to think about the following.

Start from the idea that the current system in broken beyond repair. That’s not necessarily the case, and strong reforms are possible. But it’s a fair idea to consider and this may be a good time to start thinking outside the box re a quite different tax structure.

First, despite Rubin’s comment, it is no longer true that Republicans will never raise taxes. In Trump’s second term, they have done so, or at least tacitly approved of their leader’s sweeping tariffs, a sales tax on imports that collected $290 billion in revenues in 2025, compared to $100 billion the previous year and half that pre-pandemic. The tax raised 2025 inflation (by between 0.5 and 1 percentage point), and its unstable and even illegal implementation (the SCOTUS struck down the administration’s main rationale for many of its tariffs) has led to considerable economic uncertainty (and now there’s also Trump’s “war tax” on the gas price).

But from a revenue standpoint, the tariffs succeeded in raising significant funds without being particularly disruptive to U.S. GDP growth, though of course the tariffs are a regressive tax on a very narrow base: goods imports, which amount to 11% of GDP.

This may thus be a good time to junk much of the current system and introduce a progressive Value Added Tax, a sales tax applied to the value added of the things Americans buy at each stage of production, with refunds for the earlier stage (so the baker pays the tax on her value added and gets refunded for the tax the farmer paid on her value add). A VAT with a broad base, such as the model described by Gale, could raise trillions in revenues in a far simpler way than our current system, with many fewer distortions.

To make sure mid/low income folks are held harmless, check out this model, which uses existing technology to provide real-time refunds at point-of-sale, based on household income.

This is not the place to elaborate details, and there are reasons why the timing of this proposal is sub-optimal. Just like the tariffs, but more so because of their broader revenue base, VATs raise prices and thus would exacerbate affordability challenges. But especially if we paired a progressive VAT with improved tax fairness—closing loopholes that benefit the wealthy; closing the tax gap—such a tax could greatly simplify the tax system while raising much-needed revenue. Given how broken the current system is, perhaps now is a good time for progressives to start thinking about the idea.