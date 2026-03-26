Once my testimony is public, I’ll provide a link. Here’s the announcement for the hearing, which the R majority is calling: The Best Metric to Reverse the Curse: A 3% Deficit-to-GDP Path to Fiscal Sustainability.

I’m the minority witness. The thrust of my argument is that there’s nothing wrong with a deficit target, and 3% would close the fiscal gap, taking us from an unsustainable to a sustainable path. But it matters a great deal how you get there. Here’s the intro to my spoken testimony:

…it matters greatly how we get there from here. It is entirely possible to do a lot more harm than good in that pursuit. My testimony therefore lays out a framework that I hope the committee finds useful in achieving sustainability without hurting economically vulnerable Americans, who are already struggling with affordability concerns that have been worsened by budget policies coming out of Washington, including tariffs that raised their prices and cuts to health and nutrition programs.

Also, this:

I’m glad we’re here today to discuss this 3% pledge, but on the heels of last year’s deficit-financed tax cut, which CBO tells us will add $3.4 trillion the debt over the next decade, one is reminded of the old Scottish joke wherein a traveler asks a farmer how to get to Aberdeen. The farmer replies, “Well, I wouldn’t start from here.”

I put some thought into the framework I’m presenting which argues that the usual D vs. R fight—D: we have a revenue problem! R: we have a spending problem!—is a cul-de-sac in which we are fruitlessly stuck. I claim that “The essence of our fiscal problem is thus neither obviously a revenue problem nor a spending problem. It is that Congress has long been unwilling to raise the resources necessary to pay for the institution’s revealed spending preferences.”

“Revealed preferences” turn out to be very important in this space: when it comes to gov’t spending, watch what people do, not what they say.

More to come…