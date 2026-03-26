Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Edward Hackett's avatar
Edward Hackett
1h

You have zeroed in on one of the biggest problems facing any effort to address the deficit - revealed spending preferences. Congress spends our money in the direction their donors point to and not in the direction that most Americans need. This insult to most Americans will continue as long as big money can buy our politicians. This is not an R or D problem, as the wealthy have bought both parties.

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Norm Spier's avatar
Norm Spier
2h

Thanks for the preview of portions of the testimony.

(It makes us feel like political insiders!)

I look forward to watching the whole thing when you post the link.

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