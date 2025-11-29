Jared’s Substack

Goodman Peter
2h

Read Noah Smith on Green a few hours ago, he’s cruel.

I chat with a group of retirees, mostly on the trap of outliving retiree incomes, the “if I knew I’d live this long …” paradox.

Thirty or so years ago my wife and consumed at top flight restaurants, now, well out of our price range,

On the other hand my cooking skills have increased.. 🙄 learning to be nimble, is a valuable skill.

Paul Olmsted
1h

It is a grave mistake to discount the concerns about what the future holds for the vast majority of Americans. Let’s not discount James Duesenberry’s relative income hypothesis- stating that spending and saving are determined ( in part ) by their perceived income relative to others rather than their absolute income . Saving rates go down and borrowing increases as people try to “ keep up” . Even if an individual’s absolute income remains

stable , they will be more dissatisfied as others achieve a “ higher status “ .

Given the generational rise in wealth inequality and forthcoming widespread loss of jobs , we should expect this resentment to explode even more than it already has .

