I’ve been taking a break from reading and writing re econ news, but will relaunch shortly with a piece on whether the Fed should cut or hold rates at their Dec meeting, and another on healthcare affordability, co-authored with SIEPR director Neale Mahoney (I’m a policy fellow at SIEPR).

For now, a quick note on the kinda weird debate around a Substack by Michael W. Green wherein he argues correctly that the official poverty thresholds are outdated and too low, and that an updated threshold would be closer to $140,000. That last part’s not right, but I wouldn’t clutch my pearls the way many seemed to do, for a few reasons.

Before I get into those, the reason I can be brief here is that this flare up is nicely discussed in this WaPo article:

The reason Green’s conclusion doesn’t shock me is because I and others have been calculating family budgets for a long time, starting with this little book published by EPI 25 years ago. Our estimates of what families needed to get by amounted to at least twice the poverty line.

Second, as the WaPo article stresses, Census poverty analysts are well aware of the shortcomings of the official line and have done solid work building out the Supplemental Poverty Measure, which includes both more costs and income, and allows key costs, like housing, to vary geographically.

Third, the family budget lit, which is where Greeen’s work would locate, is clear that it’s not measuring poverty; it’s measuring what it takes to get by with something closer to a middle-class lifestyle without a lot of stress around making ends meet. Here’s how the poverty analyst Chris Wimer smartly summarizes what’s going on here:

“[Family budget measures are] useful, but they are, to my mind, distinct from a poverty measure. A poverty measure is really about deprivation and the likelihood of suffering. … A lot of people up and down the economic spectrum are struggling with affordability issues. [But] how many people have incomes below this real deprivation or suffering threshold, that has declined over time.”

The more accurate supplemental measure tends to be higher than the official one, except in the pandemic recession, when poverty tanked sharply due to fiscal supports, like the extended child tax credit, which is not counted in the official measure. When those credits expired, poverty shot up again. It’s a clear example of a simple, important fact: the poverty rate, correctly measured, is in no small part a policy variable. We can quickly lower it with poverty-reduction measures, and vice-versa.

Last point here. I saw, and am often seeing, the following figure used as evidence of how much better off we all are over time (from Ernie T, in this case).

As usual, I agree with Ernie, who dubs this pattern, “pretty unambiguously positive.” But what’s the counterfactual? Shouldn’t we expect this pattern over time, as incomes and productivity grow? In fact, were real GDP growth evenly distributed, the share of households living under any fixed threshold in real terms would mechanically decline. I’ve always thought this pattern is good to see, for sure, but it’s also a low bar.

The interesting question thus assesses the rate of decline and what’s driving it. Note, e.g., sharp declines in the 1990s and the 2010s, both periods of full employment and solid real wage growth across the scale. Conversely, this measure was flat for over a decade starting in 2000, a sign of both slower growth and higher inequality.

There’s an endless debate in economics about how well people are doing, based on poverty shares, wage and income trends, inequality, survey data and more. It invokes complicated issues, particularly around absolute vs. relative well-being. Today’s poor arguably enjoy aspects of living standards—plumbing, AC, antibiotics, etc.—far above the wealthy of years past.

But the fact is, based on what they’re telling us, a lot of people, including the non-poor by any reasonable measure, are unhappy with economic conditions, their own perceived precarity, and their concerns about what the future holds for them and their children. You can discount their claims based on patterns like that in the figure above, but I think that’s a mistake.