Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Andrew's avatar
Andrew
Sep 29

This hits a lot of high notes, but unions will be impotent if there is no right to strike, and an alternative policy needs to address the environmental impacts. Burning huge amounts of natural gas to power data centres seems to be the norm.

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Duncan
Sep 29

I think you are missing an important item. What happens when the data centers aren't needed. If this boom pops, or the operating company goes bankrupt, or it becomes obsolete, ... any of which could happen quickly, the utilities are left with over capacity to maintain, mothball or ... all at our expense. Since there is so much money to be made by the AI companies, especailly as they go public, they should set aside enough of that (at the founder's price) stock for the community to sell and keep for these problems. Besides all AI has already mined our individual and communal knowledge without paying us for it, let's not keep giving money away!

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