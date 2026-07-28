Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Mr Quark's avatar
Mr Quark
12h

A 36% chance of a rate increase is an incredible degree of uncertainty. I'm hard pressed to recall the last time market forecasts were not within a few percentage points of certainty as to the Fed's next move when within a couple of days of a rate meeting.

Warsh continues to elide the vital difference between disclosing forecasts (what you plan to do) and reaction functions (how you'd react to various scenarios). There seem good arguments for not disclosing forecasts, but not disclosing reaction functions deprives the markets of key information, likely leading to a risk premium for the uncertainty.

From today's WSJ on Warsh's study groups: "Governor Christopher Waller, a former economics professor with a reputation for saying what others won’t, put Warsh on the spot, according to several people familiar with the dinner. What’s the point of all this, he asked. Tell me who you’re putting on these groups, he said, and I’ll tell you what they’ll say. There were no brilliant ideas out there that everyone had somehow missed."

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Jack Wells's avatar
Jack Wells
11h

Jared — the one reservation I have about your column is that you use too many acronyms. This morning, for example, my wife (also an economist, like me) and I were scratching our heads trying to figure out what “GS” stood for. “General Services”? “General Schedule”? “Garden State” (she’s from New Jersey)? We finally found it in the fine print under one of the charts — Goldman Sachs! We try to keep as much distance between us and the banking world as possible, so the Goldman Sachs connection didn’t immediately come to mind. So — please! — always tell us what the acronyms stand for.

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