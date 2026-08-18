Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Goodman Peter's avatar
Goodman Peter
3h

Glad you’re beginning to address, “If the Prez (elected in 28) asks you, in your new role as Fed chairman, how would you respond?”

First step: remove the income cap on FICA

Yes, economists are not election prediction gurus, when our gals/guys win: do we have a game plan?

Frighteningly, I think I hear the bubble leaking …

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Willi's avatar
Willi
2h

A VAT would raise a lot of revenue and would have the benefit of being invisible to ordinary voters because they would not be filing tax returns and directly paying the the tax. VATs are widely used in Europe as well as Canada, for example, and Trump hates them (at least as applied to exported US goods and services), so that's a plus. The problem is they tend to be regressive, so you need to couple one with increased government support for lower income folks, which would probably be anathema to most US voters

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