I’ll be brief. We’ve been here before. But the Trump admin’s doubling and tripling down on inflationary policies—tariffs and the war—deserves a quick comment.

There’s the trade war and the forever war that’s spreading in the Gulf region, both of which are pressuring prices. Starting with trade, the temporary tariffs that the admin put in place after SCOTUS struck down their sweeping, Liberation Day tariffs expired early this AM, so they’re replacing them with a bunch of other legally dubious tariffs (ftr, I don’t think this will much change the level of the effective rates).

Just yesterday, I documented in some detail the extent to which these import taxes are clearly failing to have their intended effect of reshoring manufacturing output or jobs, especially since the magnitude and balance of trade flows remains about what it was (less trade with China, more with Mexico, Vietnam, Taiwan). But as is his wont, Trump is now into a pissing match with SCOTUS, using obscure statutes to rebuild the tariff wall the high court took down.

He’s also fighting with consumers. The tariffs are adding just under a point to inflation but the war is once again wrecking havoc on energy prices. Here’s retail gas and diesel, with the former busting through $4 vs. just under $3 per war.

The gas price is a strait [sic] forward household budget buster, but the diesel price has portentous spillovers. The vast majority of food is distributed by trucks and the vast majority of those trucks run on diesel. WSJ:

Diesel prices have been rising even faster than those for gasoline or crude oil. Diesel, which fuels trucks, construction equipment and farming implements, tends to have an even greater impact on the economy and inflation when its price rises. The national average retail price was about $5.21 on Thursday, up 39% from a year earlier, according to AAA.

The conflict’s escalation is pushing up energy futures (see WSJ figure), and that’s leading debt investors to insist on higher inflation premiums, pushing up bond yields and mortgage rates. The 10-year Treasury yield is up a buff 70bps—about 4% to 4.7%—through this channel, and the 30-year fixed rate mortgage (frm) is up from just below 6% to 6.85% this AM.

What does that frm bump mean for home-buyers? Here’s a figure of the monthly mortgage payment on the median US home ($424K) with a 20% down-payment, with mortgage rates on the x-axis. Going from 5.99% to 6.85%—the war effect—raises the yearly mortgage bill by $2,300. It also takes a big bite out of refi activity.

You don’t need to be a pollster to know that these price-pressures are heavily damaging to the Rs midterm prospects. The always-sharp Catherine Rampell and I had a good chat about this last night on MSNOW (around 30-min mark), wherein I stressed that presidents always get blamed for high gas prices, even when they’ve got nothing to do with how this global price is set. But that’s demonstrably not the case here. Trump’s fingerprints are all over the numbers cited above, and everyone knows it.

It is, however, still early in the cycle, and perhaps Trump and the Rs could resolve these pressures before it’s electorally too late—we’d need a political scientist to explain the timing cutoff for such dynamics. And it’s not like the electorate generally thinks standard issue Ds are up to solving these affordability problems, which is one reason why we’re seeing elevated interest in the socialists, who, despite their spicy name, seem to be focused a lot more on aggressively attacking un-affordability then procuring the means of production. Mamdani brags as much about paving roads as he does on adding to subsidized child-care slots. As well he should.

But these actions are the height of bad policy and bad politics, and the Trump admin, along with the Congressional Rs, are, at least for now, stuck with them.