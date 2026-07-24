Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Lazlo's avatar
Lazlo
12m

It's all garbage

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Joe Miltimore's avatar
Joe Miltimore
17m

What a mess. A mess without a solution. On the one hand are republicans who know better but are afraid to stand up to their leader (which makes them equally complicit). On the other hand are democrats who don’t have a plan or are unable/unwilling to verbalize a plan or don’t even understand the problem. And even if they understand the problem, they are too weak to implement a solution.

I worry that if we elect democrats we’ll have two years of endless investigations to prove something we already know and thought and speech police patrolling the airwaves.

The republicans were disciplined years ago by the rise of the tea party. Maybe the democrats are being similarly disciplined By the rise of the democratic socialists.

No matter what, nothing will get done, thanks to the filibuster, without compromise, and it seems that no matter who wins, compromise is out.

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