Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Javaman's avatar
Javaman
5h

Mr. Bernstein makes a persuasive case that Anthropic must grow explosively, judged both on its own terms and against the comparison set of other tech giants. But that comparison reveals a further difference worth noting: Anthropic has a singular technology offering. Every one of its peers is a portfolio.

Amazon stretches from cloud infrastructure to a package arriving at your door. Microsoft sells cloud services, but it also owns the operating system and the productivity software running on most of the world’s personal computers. Google is best understood as a conglomerate in its own right, with search, advertising, mobile, video, and cloud, each a business that could stand alone. Even Meta, which began as a single platform, is now a collection of services rather than the one product that founded it. For all of them, diversity is their strength. When one line stumbles, another carries the load.

Anthropic has no such cushion. Its technology is compelling, but the company is an all-in bet in a game where the others will remain standing, perhaps wobbling, if it should fall. They can absorb a failed bet. Anthropic cannot.

And if Anthropic should lose the bet, it opens the question of whether that causes the other cards in the house AI built to fall.

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Adam Reisboard's avatar
Adam Reisboard
6h

I don’t think they can do the deal. And if they do, it will be the end of this trade absolutely. I mean it’s over, but that will be like a boot on the neck of the trade.

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