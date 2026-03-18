At 2pm ET today the Fed will very likely tell us they’ve decided to keep the interest rate they control where it is, targeting the Fed funds rate between 3.5 and 3.75 percent. Markets place that probability at 99%.

Shortly thereafter, Chair Powell will speak to the press and much chin music will be played by Fed commentators. One refrain you’ll hear from those melodies is “look through,” as in “the Fed ‘looks through’ temporary energy shocks.”

What does this mean? Is it wise monetary policy? Do Fed governors have x-ray glasses?

Is This What’s Going on Over At The FOMC Meeting Today?

A good place to start is to think about what the Fed can and can’t do. Then can make it cheaper or more expensive to take out a loan, a powerful tool indeed. But they can’t do a thing to help oil tankers get through the Strait of Hormuz:

A bit more formally, their interest rate tool hits the economy’s demand side, not its supply side. That doesn’t mean they can ignore developments that affect inflation and unemployment through supply-side channels like immigration changes, supply chain snarl-ups, and the like. But if they view such disruptions, or “shocks,” as temporary, they will reasonably down-weight them in their rate decisions.

As Nick Timiraos put it today:

The standard advice for a central bank facing an oil shock is to look past it, concluding that the hit to growth and the boost to inflation roughly cancel out. But that advice assumes the price bump will be short-lived and that people still believe the Fed will get inflation back to normal.

It’s also relevant in this context that while the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge is the PCE deflator, they closely watch the core PCE, which leaves out energy (and food) prices, due both to their volatility and the fact that oil, e.g., is a global price set in global markets. That price, btw, is $98 as I write, up from $65 a few weeks ago, with the gas price up to $3.84 up from $2.92 a month ago.

It’s true that higher energy costs do “bleed into” the core. Below you see GS’s recent estimates of the war’s impact on inflation, and the magnitude is much greater for the overall measure than for the core, as you’d expect. But the core isn’t held harmless, as energy is an input into many of the components in the rest of the index, including airfares, trucking, manufacturing goods, chemical production, building materials, heating, etc.

Then there’s Nick’s “short-lived” comment. It is likely that Trump wants out of this war sooner than later. I’ve written, and I’m confident this analysis is in play, that he was thinking more “Maduro” than “Afghanistan,” i.e., sweep in, decapitate leadership, get out. This was severely boneheaded when applied to the Middle East, but that’s not the point. It’s that anyone, including the Fed, trying to “look past” this conflict have the nagging uncertainty that this war could drag on. Even if we get out, Israel may well continue attacking and counterattacking.

Moreover, as my SIEPR colleagues (Neale, Ryan, Caleb) and I show in a new post just out on Neale’s Substack, the gas price takes the elevator up and the stairs down.

We estimate the average, cumulative cost of that gap on the right between pre- and post-war retail gas prices, and find that at $740, it is of roughly equal magnitude to the increase in tax refunds going out this year due to the Trump/R budget bill. That’s right: the war-induced gas tax may well eat the increase in your tax refund. Which also has implications for the Fed, in this case, potentially slower growth than they expected due to reduced “fiscal impulse.”

So, put it all together and as the Open Market Committee sits around the table today, they’re dealing with higher war-induced inflation, increased uncertainty about the duration of that problem, and the negative growth impact of the hit to consumers’ disposable income.

And there’s one more thing, a looming concern that if I were at the table, I’d be taking seriously. It’s the question Nick T raises re whether “people still believe the Fed will get inflation back to normal.” He’s referring to inflationary expectations, the idea that peoples’ views about where inflation is headed plays a strong role in where it actually goes. If you’ve ever heard Fed heads talk about “anchored inflation,” this is what they’re referring to. It means expectations are well anchored and people, most notably price and wage setters, will look through a shock and assume that any bumps up in inflation will be temporary.

You can imagine what a useful tool this is for the Fed. It’s like peoples’ inflation psychology is doing their keep-inflation-low-and-stable work for them.

But there’s a problem here, something I’ve been thinking and writing about, and a point I take from this new paper by Ricardo Reis on the important role played by expectations the post-pandemic inflation shock. If inflation is low and stable for a long-time, getting folks to look through bumps is pretty easy.

It’s like if you’ve been driving on a super smooth road for 50 miles and you hit a pothole, you’re likely to discount it as a one-off event. But if you hit another one soon after, you’re less likely to do so. Your expectations are now shakier, your anchor isn’t quite holding as well.

I’m really just speculating here, and especially longer-term inflationary expectations have been pretty durable, holding up pretty well through all the recent shocks.

But given Trumpian-induced inflationary pressures, first from tariffs and now from the war, following on the heels of a very big pothole after a long, smooth drive (the pandemic inflation following years of low, steady price growth), I’m nervous that the energy price shock from the war might reverberate more than it should, making it harder for the Fed to look through it, and a potentially anchoring-damaging event.