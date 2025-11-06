One hardly knows where to start, as the econ news flow just keeps flowing (even if the data do not…grrrrr!). So, let me just share thoughts based on events of the last few days, which were uniquely bad for Trump and the Rs.

The Incumbency Curse

First, the election results. An interesting question is how much of Tuesday’s blue wave was pure repudiation of what Trump has wrought, leavened with disgust at the extent to which Congressional Rs are wholly and consistently MIA. Trump himself argued that the shutdown contributed to the result, which is weird: if he believes his side is getting blamed, then why not show a shred of interest in negotiating an end to what is now the longest gov’t shutdown on record? (I know, there’s zero percentage in looking for consistency in this context.)

I’ve been a close reader of the view that Ds are a wreck of a party, and that their alleged embrace of elites and rejection of working-class people has doomed them. There is definitely truth there. Hillary Clinton really did talk about “deplorables:” and Schumer really did argue that Ds could replace working-class voters with college-educated voters.

But there’s also strong, empirical truth based on the power of anti-incumbency in economy where affordability has been a huge challenge for families up and down the income scale for at least five years (since inflation spiked during the pandemic), though the problem has deeper and further-back roots. Middle- and low-income households were struggling with affordability around health care, child care, higher ed, and housing well before the pandemic.

Of course, the winning candidates ran on this issue, but so did some of the losers. My point is that you don’t have to get into deep analysis of how voting blocks are engaged in historical, tectonic shifts. In fact, some early analysis shows Latino blocks that shifted right in recent elections shifted back on Tuesday night.

OTOH, one shouldn’t over-torque on a small sample of off-year elections in blue and purple states. But I strongly suspect you can get most of way to understanding electoral outcomes these days by simply registering the extent to which a majority of the electorate is unhappy about their living standards and will keep cycling through incumbents until they feel differently about that.

SCOTUS Really Doesn’t Like What Trump Did With IEEPA

I won’t go through the details, as they’re plentiful in this AMs news, but yesterday’s SCOTUS argument wherein the government’s lawyer tried to defend the administration's use of IEEPA (International Emergency Economic Powers Act) to justify Trump’s sweeping tariff regime went very badly. The problem is that even some of the conservation justices found that Trump’s application of IEEPA runs head on into laws they appear to care about, including the major questions doctrine (presidents can’t make unilateral, sweeping policy changes based on ambiguous interpretations of the law), who can levy taxes that raise revenues, and the fact IEEPA never mentions “tariffs” as a remedy. The gov’t’s lawyer spent an inordinate amount of time arguing some version of “well, the law may not say “tariffs,” but that’s obviously what they meant!” I listened to a chunk of the proceedings and it sounded to me like the guy knew he had a crap case.

That said, it is course possible this could go Trump’s way. I don’t have much expertise on mapping oral arguments onto where the court ultimate lands. But from what I’ve heard from peeps who do have such expertise, I suspect Trump loses.

The interesting question then is what happens next.

In fact, Trump has other tools that are more cumbersome to use but can get him back to pretty close to where he is now in term of tariffs. GS analysts concluded (paywall) “Net tariff reductions for a few smaller trading partners are possible if the court blocks IEEPA tariffs, but large trading partners would likely see little change.”

Still, it would hurt his brand, big-time, to lose the case. And when it comes to the rule-of-law, a loss for Trump is a win for America.

But tying together the above threads—the R losses, their affordability cluelessness, and the tariff case—the high court could do a huge favor for Trump and the Rs, as Dean Baker argued this AM. Should the court rule against him, they’d be giving him a chance to reverse his increasingly unpopular economic agenda. He could let most of the tariffs expire, which would quickly lower some prices.

He’d risk losing face, which he hates, but he could just as easily claim victory the way he always does. “Trade war over. We won!” His followers would applaud, and consumers and businesses would be better off.

But I’ll be very surprised if he goes there. I’ll take the bet all day that he quickly and angrily returns this SCOTUS “gift,” and gets to work—I’m sure the work is well underway—to replace the tariffs with Sections 122, 301, 232, and especially 338 (look ‘em up; there’s just a ton of case law giving the POTUS tariffing authority; these knuckleheads just happened to lean on the one vehicle that isn’t legal!).

The fact is Trump loves tariffs way more than he cares about voters’ affordability issues, which is one reason he’s likely to drag down the Rs in ways they may be waking up to but can’t do anything about, as he has them on lock. He loves the power and leverage tariffs give him (though not over China); he loves dunking on trading partners; punishing those who piss him off (see Canada and the Reagan ad); he loves the revenues too, which turned out to hurt his case with SCOTUS.

Like I said, interesting times!