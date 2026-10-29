Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Glenn Burkhardt's avatar
Glenn Burkhardt
4h

I'm disappointed that the Fed chickened out on a rate increase this month. I believe that Trump succeeded in intimidating them before the midterms, with his attempts to fire Fed board members. The inflation caused by the tariffs and Iran war caused oil price increases needs to be stamped out sooner rather than later.

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Javaman
3h

So, the low-grade fever continues with some chronic pain in a part of our bodies I should refrain from mentioning. The problem is that not only are things not really improving, the prognosis is highly troubling since we look to be in an AI bubble, or perhaps bubbling AI. Either way, those with jobs worry about keeping them, and those retired worry about the health of their pensions and 401k's.

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