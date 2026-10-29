The first look at real GDP for Q3 reveals a stronger-than-expected, 3.4% growth rate. Trend GDP these days is a bit north of 2%, so this is a strong quarterly growth rate. “Core” GDP, which takes out some of the more volatile components grew even faster, at a pretty sizzling 4.9%.

Consumer spending (up a hot 3.8%) and AI-related investment (up an even hotter 12.7%) once again did the heavy lifting. One notable fact about this is how much consumer spending is coming out of savings, as real disposable (after-tax) income has recently been flat, and real wages have been falling on the back of war-induced inflation. Saving as a share of disposable income fell to 3.8%, its lowest print since 2022. I’d consider that a fragility, as should a shock occur—AI bubble burst??—middle-income households won’t have much of a savings buffer.

We also got prices for September. PCE inflation—the gauge the Fed watches most closely—came in as expected. Energy prices (not food, as I show below), juiced the headline rate. Here’s the table:

This is the inflation picture I find most informative: 6-month annualized change (to capture more recent dynamics) of overall, core, and core services ex-housing. Pre-pandemic, it was running at 2%; it is now quite clearly stuck around at least 3%. That’s a big problem, given that the Fed has been above their target 2% for years.

Given these elevated inflation results, you’d be forgiven for wondering why team Fed didn’t raise the Fed funds rate yesterday. I don’t have a great explanation, and, for the life of me, I can’t understand what Warsh is talking about in his pressers, which I think is the point. Unless the data eases significantly, they’ll probably raise in their December meeting, and end of the day, a few weeks later doesn’t matter. But, at least to me, it feels harder than it should be to figure out their strategy these days.

Here’s a bright spot—sort of. Food/grocery inflation has been flat for three months. Given how stressed folks are about grocery prices, that’s good to see. So, why “sort of?” Because people aren’t solely, or even mostly, bugged by food inflation. They’re unhappy with the level of prices, which remains elevated.

Last chart, and then a bit of interpretation. This is the Morning Consult economic sentiment indicator, through October. MC asks similar questions to UMich but that survey has developed a bit of a negative bias. Sentiment was improving as inflation came down from 2022SH (second half) through 2024, though it never got back to its pre-pan peak. But when Trump started going all inflationary, sentiment headed south.

In other words, we’ve got impressive GDP growth, strong AI investment and the American consumer just keeps on tickin.’ But given weak real wage and income trends for many folks, a good chunk of that spending is coming out of savings. And then there’s inflation: it’s high, sticky, and it is exacerbating the affordability crunch. It's also a full-on own-goal-kick by the Trump administration and their R enablers, which, according to the polls, voters are well aware of.