Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Javaman's avatar
Javaman
7h

The authors at one point write about an important emerging technology, "whether AI will be predominantly worker-enhancing/augmenting or worker-replacing/automating."

I suspect the answer depends on the job you have right now and at what level. If you are somewhere above the middle and an established professional, AI will enhance your job. If you are just entering the job market, depending on your training and skills, AI will tend to replace you—unless you know how to use it. If you are in a low-skilled job of repetitive tasks, look out.

Of course, there are important exceptions to the above. "Night hawk" radiologists in India who read US scans during their day and out night are still employed, but perhaps not for long. Conversely, if you pick fruit on US farms, you are okay too, but again only until farm mechanization takes another leap forward. (Remember sharecroppers? I can't either.)

But these are only transitional effects. As Keynes put it, "In the long run, we are all dead." (1923!)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alexander Kurz's avatar
Alexander Kurz
7h

When I read "manufacturing" I think hardware. (Is that wrong?) But a lot of tasks that where solved by bespoke hardware 50 years ago are now solved by off the shelf hardware and bespoke software. So to compare manufacturing across time, we have to take into account the hardware/software shift in engineering. How is that done in economic analysis? How is the hardware-software shift in engineering taken into account in the definition of manufacturing when comparing manufacturing over time?

I also have a second question. When we talk about reindustrialization, at least part of it is about getting back enough manufacturing so that we can produce the comparatively little (but very crucial) hardware that we need to run our software on. One can argue that this is important even without aiming at all at former levels of manufacturing. Does such a point of view inform the framing of your analysis?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jared Bernstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture