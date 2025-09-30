[This is a bit longer and more technical than usual, but should make sense to all. It is co-written with my Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research colleague, Daniel Posthumus, a predoctoral research fellow at SIEPR. The longer paper on which this post is based is here.]

For both the current and last presidents, increasing manufacturing jobs was a prominent goal. Under Biden, for whom one of us (Bernstein) was an economic adviser, the approach was the carrots of tax subsidies to incentivize domestic production; under Trump, it’s the sticks of taxes on imported goods, aka tariffs. We’ve seen the latter continuously ramp up, including last week when Trump raised the possibility of new tariffs on pharmaceuticals, kitchen cabinets, and furniture.

Whether it’s carrots or sticks, the goal of increasing domestic factory jobs raises two foundational questions: 1) is it a good idea, meaning will it improve the living standards and opportunities of working families, and 2) will it work? At this point in our economic evolution, is large-scale reindustrialization even possible?

In this essay, we say a very few words about the first question before diving into the second question. While many economists, including one of us, have critiqued the possibility of reindustrialization, we haven’t seen much analysis that draws from the long history of manufacturing employment in America. The full paper behind the analysis is posted here; in what follows, we summarize the argument.

On the first question (why do policymakers often favor factory jobs?), there used to be a significant manufacturing compensation premium, though it has deteriorated, especially for blue-collar occupations in the sector. Still, the sector accounts for 10% of GDP, punches above its weight in terms of R&D, and has significant downstream impacts on hiring and economic activity. Moreover, manufacturing employment has come to be seen as the result of our historical trade policy, and the notion that trade imbalances represent other countries “taking our factory jobs,” though mostly—not always (see our analysis below of the 2000-2010 period)—unsupported by the data, has become an oft-stated view by some policymakers.

The question of reindustrialization’s plausibility is the subject of this post. BLUF: While targeted measures could—we’d argue should—potentially reverse the recent decline in manufacturing employment—which started under Biden in early 2023 and has continued under Trump—the number of factory jobs we could realistically add is highly unlikely to return us to manufacturing’s historical highs in terms of either raw job numbers or shares of employment.

The Long History of Factory Jobs in America

Figure 1 shows the post-World War II trends in manufacturing employment in level terms (the blue left-hand axis) and as a share of the economy’s total employment (the green right-hand axis). A steady decline in the factory jobs as a share of total employment began in the 1970s, a common pattern among advancing economies, as services progressively account for a larger employment share.

But the employment-level trends are more varied. We break out this history into three distinct periods (see vertical dotted lines): (1) job growth from 1949 to 1970, from roughly 14.5 million jobs to nearly 19 million jobs; (2) stagnation from 1970 through 2000, amidst cyclical booms and busts; (3) contraction from 2000 onwards, though the ups-and-downs of post-2010 period require a closer look.

Our analysis then flows from the fact that we can break down the growth in factory employment into demand for domestically produced goods, or real output, how efficiently our factories produced those goods, i.e., manufacturing productivity, and a small adjustment factor for average weekly hours. Intuitively, more output leads to more employment, unless higher productivity makes it unnecessary to hire more workers to produce the higher output.

Our key findings fit into this one table:

The rates in the final column of the table show that these time periods capture the three different employment-growth regimes. From 1949-70, manufacturing employment grew 1.4% per year; it then fell slightly by 0.2% per year from 1970-2000 and then fell a lot faster after that, by 1.2% annually. As noted, the growth rate of average weekly hours changes little over the period relative to output, productivity, and employment.

The table tells a simple but important story. Domestic demand growth slowed between periods 1 and 2, by 0.6 percentage points per year (from 3.5% to 2.9%), while productivity accelerated by just under a point. This combination led to a flattening of job growth. In the third period, productivity decelerated, but output flatlined, leading to the long slide in jobs seen in Figure 1 from 2000-10, a phenomenon that has had a profound effect on not just our labor markets but also our culture and our politics.

This was largely driven by the China Shock. Figure 2 shows the U.S. goods trade deficit as a share of GDP, which plummeted over this period, a significant contributor to the collapsing of domestic demand. In fact, over this period, domestic demand fell by 6.5%, productivity soared (in part due to large-scale layoffs of lower-wage production workers), and the sector lost close to 6 million jobs.

It is important to distinguish this shock from the broader history. Persistent trade deficits alone do not determine the growth of factory jobs. Numerous countries with very different trade-balance profiles show a similar negative trend to our own in their shares of manufacturing jobs, a fact related to the rise of services that didn’t exist decades ago—or, like health care, didn’t capture such a large share of consumers’ spending—and the accompanying rise in service employment.

But in the heart of the China Shock, 2000-2010, manufacturing employment fell by over 4% per year, generating a cumulative loss of 5.7 million jobs. Domestic output contracted over the period, as America’s demand for manufactured goods was met more through imported goods than in any other period in these data.

Before we get into the near-term policy implications of this history, we need to try to unpack the interesting wiggles at the end of Figure 1. The climb out of the trough of the pandemic-induced recession resulted in the addition of over a million factory jobs (2020Q2-2022Q4). Demand for manufactured goods was strong during that period, as COVID prevented Americans, many of whom were flush with excess savings and fiscal support, from interacting with in-person services. At the same time, COVID severely disrupted global supply chains (note the sharp improvement in the trade balance in those years shown in Figure 2 above).

Since then, these forces have all unwound. As the economy re-opened, demand for services climbed back. As excess savings burned off and fiscal support faded, consumers became more sensitive to goods prices, which are now getting a boost from tariffs. And manufacturing employment growth reverted to its post-2000 slide.

Policy Implications

What are the policy implications of this history? Mechanically, manufacturing employment is a race between domestic output and productivity. Both the expansion of international trade and automation have thus put downward pressure on factory jobs. These are both positive forces, boosting the economy’s supply-side, efficiency, affordability, and growth. But they are not costless in terms of domestic manufacturing employment, and no policymaker should be okay with what happened in the 2000s. American workers and their families and communities simply should not be subjected to such shocks.

We should, on the other hand, consider policies to increase domestic output. Trump’s sweeping tariff regime, given the proliferation of imported inputs used as intermediate inputs into domestic production, has proven time-and-again to be ineffective at best. Making it more expensive to produce here won’t boost domestic output.

While such sticks won’t help, targeted carrots are a different story. The Biden industrial policy agenda created incentives to expand domestic clean energy and chip production, and it was successfully generating investment in those sectors, particularly in factory construction. Though tariffs suck up all the attention, the Trump administration also wants to lean in this direction, though largely through vague deals for foreign investment. Whether such investments lead to more jobs in the sector over the long-run is up to productivity growth, which in turn partially reduces to the question as to whether AI will be predominantly worker-enhancing/augmenting or worker-replacing/automating.

However those productivity questions play out, broad reindustrialization is unrealistic. Just to test this assertion, we used our decomposition to see what would happen to U.S. manufacturing employment if the goods trade imbalance hadn’t grown at all since 1970. Instead of factory jobs falling 17 percentage points as a share of total employment, they fall 15 percentage points. And that is a wildly unrealistic simulation.

There is, however, a middle path, one that is consistent with our findings. Even as we are unavoidably uncertain as to the future pace of manufacturing productivity, we should remain open to incentivizing domestic and foreign direct investment in areas where we believe domestic production is important to our future, especially in a) sectors where the market may under invest, such as clean energy, battery storage, electricity transmission infrastructure, and b) sectors where we are vulnerable to export controls from trading partners, such as chip production and critical minerals refinement.

That’s not going to get us back to the pace of factory job growth we enjoyed in the first decades shown in Figure 1. But just because the tradeoffs invoked by full-scale reindustrialization are too steep for any advanced economy to absorb and the benefits of trade too positive to reject, that doesn’t mean policymakers should abandon the sector. We need smart, forward-looking policy to incentivize domestic and foreign direct investment in the areas noted above. True, we cannot know the extent to which productivity will impinge on future manufacturing employment outcomes, but this middle path—avoiding excessive trade shocks and investing in targeted areas of domestic production—is the best play we have to bring back jobs in the sector.