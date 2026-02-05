Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Norm Spier's avatar
Norm Spier
12mEdited

In general, my point of view is that even the best of the media (the NY Times, Washington Post, PBS, etc.) are wildly inadequate at analyzing and even choosing what to report on and analyze.

Besides commercial pressures, special-interest pressures, and government-line pressures (all of these nicely discussed in the Chomsky / Hermann "Manufacturing Consent" of a few decades ago), I just don't think we have reporters and analysts who know enough and understand enough. And, as well, there aren't enough of the reporters and analysts at the papers to do a decent job.

(For a level of knowledge and understanding that suits at least the best of the newspaper readers, I think in terms of the levels of the top academics in the various fields, and maybe some other experts scattered about.)

So, Mr. Bernstein's, and many others, having serious and correct complaints about the media coverage, are just what we would expect given this state of affairs.

--

On the point of the lies and ridiculous claims not being debunked, I go to (redundantly with posts of mine some months past) to the issue of what the end-of-last-year shutdown was for.

The Republican line, coming not just from POTUS, but Vance and Mike Johnson, as well, was that the shutdown was so that the Democrats could provide healthcare for illegal aliens.

This is quite untrue, with only the small component of truth that about 1%-2% of the $1.5 trillion (which was over 10 years) was over federal reimbursement rates for undocumented immigrants getting legally-required (by the Reagan-era EMTALA law) emergency ER treatment, and maybe 7% was over healthcare for "legally present" refugee-status people, who were at one time, or may become, actual illegal immigrants.

My complaint is that I see little confidence of reporters referring to this as a lie, or at least gross deception. Thus, I find the reporters inadequate, perhaps due to inadequate research staffs.

For fun, let me post some handy examples of that lying or highly-deceptive assertion

)J.D. Vance, in a “press conference” where a “reporter” asks the first question about “two key Democrat lies”:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m7W1L5iENcI&t=504s

2)Mike Johnson states:

"it is a fact, that no one can dispute, that they [the Democrats] shut the government down over restoring free healthcare to illegal aliens as part of their $1.5 trillion wild partisan wish list."

(

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sHtZU1Vc7k4&t=63s )

POTUS:

3)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TLgkXhvbELE&t=38s

and

4)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dAvuTHIyUTo&t=2036s

( If interested, I've transcribed the Vance statement within:

https://normspier828307.substack.com/p/exploring-the-mass-deception-and

where you can see that Vance is avoiding a technical lie by referring only to the 1%-2% and 7% parts of the $1.5 trillion, which Mike Johnson is also doing (from my little transrcipt above.

As well, there are some POTUS documents trying to backup the claim referenced within:

https://normspier828307.substack.com/p/exploring-the-republican-assertion

https://normspier828307.substack.com/p/further-elaborations-on-whether-the )

--

Another media failure has been on the graphic labelled "Obamacare Plan Premiums have Increased Nearly 2x Faster than Employer-Based Plan Premiums Since 2014", which John Thune and Mike Johnson both used to justify not extending the ACA expanded subsidies.

That graph is erroneous, as far as I can tell. (As I explained here: https://normspier828307.substack.com/p/senate-republican-leader-john-thune ).

I have seen not a thing on this in the media!

--

As well, at Davos, the president claimed numerous world leaders, particularly in the EU, already agreed to paying much higher prices for drugs to allow our U.S. prices to be lowered, as in the president's "Most Favored Nation" plan on drug prices.

I doubt the other world leaders actually agreed. I have seen nothing in the press on this.

(As I discussed here:

https://normspier828307.substack.com/p/the-president-at-davos-indicates )

---

Inadequate press. I see no solution.

Reply
Share
Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
1h

Speaking of Trump's lies and Trump's liars, you gotta read this. Sam Freedman has written a chilling and detailed profile of Stephen Miller, the dark heart of the Trump regime.

https://kathleenweber.substack.com/p/the-most-dangerous-man-in-america

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jared Bernstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture