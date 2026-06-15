Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Norm Spier's avatar
Norm Spier
2hEdited

Your use of a graph from the New York Times, apparently taken from an article I saw a few days ago, provides an opportunity for me to demonstrate that I plop down my various annoying criticisms not just on the JB Substack, or just on Substacks, but everywhere.

Thus,

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/06/12/business/energy-environment/iran-war-oil-reserves.html#permid=151798938

(For those not able to penetrate the Times paywall, my comment was:

"There's not much worse than a graph without any scale shown on the y-axis.

(And except for the last two graphs, unless I am missing something, I can't find any such scale.)" )

Now, the thing is, I do now see, in the current version of the Times article, very faint, minimal-but-adequate, 2-point scales on the right there.

I don't know if the Times added them since my comment, or I missed them.

(Nine people seemed to assent to my observation with a "recommend". No one commented that it was time for me to get a new prescription for my glasses.)

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ADIL SAYEED's avatar
ADIL SAYEED
1h

Dr. Bernstein makes a good point about bad timing ahead of hurricane season for Strategic Petroleum Reserve to fall to record-low level.

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