Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Ken's avatar
Ken
4h

One facet of this complex problem is that no public figure…pundit or politician…is willing to tell the American people that they also have a responsibility to think more carefully about what comes to them in the news and especially social media. The American people have a responsibility to pause for a moment when they get triggered by something they see on tv or social media, and then take some time to find out if it’s accurate, rather than just have a knee jerk emotional response. But no pundit or politician seems to have the courage to talk about this aspect of our situation. And to those who say that people’s lives are busy and they don’t have time to dig more deeply into the content they consume or even pay attention to the news at all, I’d point out that tens of millions of Americans seem to have plenty of time to watch TikTok videos.

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Theodora30's avatar
Theodora30
2h

It’s really hard to convince voters things have gotten better with you in office if the media — the mainstream media — prefers to cover negative news and bury the positive. As Dean Baker and others have documented they did this in their coverage of Biden’s economy so most people had no clue that the US had recovered from the huge economic hit from Covid far better than other advanced economies.

The media obsession with “if it bleeds it leads” coverage coupled with most outlets not the fact that crime has been dropping significantly in the US starting in the 90s with a recent very sharp drop to a level not seen in modern memory. As a result as crime has steadily dropped the public is convinced it is getting worse. And that is not just an American problem. Canada, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia and France all have the same distorted perceptions of the crime rates in their countries. This misperception strengthens the appeal of far right parties who always claim to be stronger on law and order while simultaneously promoting hatred and violence.

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