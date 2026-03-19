This economic moment portrays an important microcosm of the costs of this presidency to the American people. In this post, I’d like to look at how we got here though the simple, if somewhat reductionist, lens of peoples’ near-term economic concerns.

—The pandemic caused a huge, global economic shock.

—One result was much higher inflation in 2021-22. This was due to strong demand, juiced by excess savings and the large fiscal response, colliding with constrained supply, especially re goods.

—But by 2023, that was behind us. Inflation was coming down, and careful monetary policy from the Fed helped to deliver a “soft landing:” lower inflation without higher unemployment.

—Still, much of the electorate was unimpressed by the falling “misery index”—unemployment + yearly inflation. They were much more focused on the historically quick, large jump in the level of prices (second figure below, including grocery prices), which gave rise to what is now referenced as the “affordability crisis.”

—So, putting aside the MAGAs, a decisive group of swing voters recalled that when Trump was president, prices and interest rates were lower, so they rolled the dice on him.

—That was a mistake, as is now, in the midst of this debacle of a war, unequivocally clear, though polling showed this understanding was already dawning on these voters.

—What is less clear is what’s their alternative, beyond once again throwing out the disappointing incumbents.

How disappointing have those incumbents been?

Prices are higher now than when Trump took office, but that’s almost always the case, since prices usually rise—hopefully slowly and smoothly, but that’s their inexorable pattern. The problem is that they’re higher than they would be against an alternative version of history wherein Trump just sat on his little hands, as Chair Powell made clear yesterday. He noted that core inflation was about a point above its target, and that "some big chunk of that, between a half and three-quarters ​is actually tariffs…”

You can see the current inflation problem in this next slide, and it’s not just tariffs. The orange (?—non-blue?; color blind and no one home to ask) bar shows that goods inflation, a victim of Trump’s tariffs, is a bit elevated relative to the pre-pandemic trend, when inflation was close to target (over the past six months, PCE goods inflation has accelerated, up >2% annualized). But services inflation has been higher and stickier, and that’s not an obvious tariff effect (readers know I’ve been calling this out for a while now, and I was gratified to hear Powell yesterday share my concern, which was a bit of a reversal from him).

Over in the job market, employers are on a hiring strike, with job creation dangerously close to zero. Powell correctly stressed that because immigration flows have ground to a halt, weak labor demand has been met with equally weak labor supply, and that’s kept unemployment from rising. That’s helping to support real wage gains, which in turn are helping to drive GDP forward, as is still robust business investment and solid productivity growth.

But these dynamics—sticky, above-target inflation amidst very low hiring—have a lot of Americans on edge, and this was all before the war.

Now, because of the whims of an unchecked president whose self-confidence is light years ahead of his knowledge, we are stuck in a war with no clear goals or exit strategy, a conflict that appears to have been hoisted on us by Israeli leadership, who played Trump like a fiddle. All signs suggest that we are highly unlikely to replace the oppressive Iranian regime, protect the popular Iranian opposition, end their nukes program, or inoculate global commerce from their destructive actions in the region.

As I write today, WTI oil, which sets U.S. prices, is at $97 and rising, up from $65 before the war. The retail gas price is $3.88, up from below $3 before the war. Steve Goldstein, over at MarketWatch, picked up on our recent analysis comparing households’ increased spending on gas to the expected increase in their tax refund:

I suspect all of this leads Trump to pull out of the war sooner than later. It’s not hard for him to falsely declare mission accomplished and move on to his next misadventure. But the damage will have been done, on human, economic, and geopolitical levels.

As noted, I am intentionally being reductionist and I well know that many other powerful, long-term forces, from globalization to inequality, have been and remain in play in American political economics. But the simple story has simple merit. A decisive voting bloc put Trump in the White House to address their basic economic concerns. You could say he has abandoned them, but he was ever with them in the first place. Not only has Trump failed to help the people who put him and his enablers where they are; they’re actively making their economic lives considerable worse. Of course these voters will, once again, be motivated to “throw the bums out.”

What happens next is the answer to the question of whether those who replace this benighted regime can break the cycle of incumbents being thrown out because they’ve failed to convince voters they’re earnestly working to improve their lives. I’ve been there, so trust me when I tell you that this is awfully hard to do today given vicious, misinforming social media, and a scorched-earth partisanship that is far more devoted to defeating the opposition than helping constituents.

But it is the only path toward building a lasting coalition and if the current moment teaches us anything, it is that the costs of continuing to get this wrong are incalculably high.