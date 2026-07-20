Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Ed McKelvey's avatar
Ed McKelvey
14h

One missing piece is the effect of replacement of depleted stocks of military hardware—a computational plus for real GDP but not something that, except for multiplier effects, will help the population at large.

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Goodman Peter's avatar
Goodman Peter
14h

As we all know no matter the skills of the economist predicting crashing bubbles or recessions or depressions is ... lets say, far from accurate. Historians tell the stories and frequently the story is "why didn't they see it coming and prevent it ...?"

The pebble begins rolling down the hill, accelerates and become a boulder.

What has surprised you and many of your acolytes is the resilience of the economy in spite of the shifting winds .... the frustration is you're not sitting in the Oval Office suggesting policy options to the prez. ... maybe soon to a Democratic Congress

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