As someone who worked in federal economic policy for many decades, I’ve long been interested in the relationship between policy and outcomes. At a basic level, and with many caveats, time lags, and intervening factors, I know there’s a relationship between good policy and good outcomes, and vice versa.

So how then do we explain the fact that the current macroeconomy is doing well, yet federal economic policy is uniquely inflationary (tariffs, war), fiscally reckless, and generally negative for both blades of the scissors—supply and demand?

First, we’re talking economic policy, which often shows up less quickly and obviously than other policies. The ICE regime got their marching orders and initiated their murderous chaos that daily floods our media. Evil moves quickly in this admin. But tariffs, e.g., have a complex chain of impacts, though the fact that the consumer is the last link in that chain means she’s sure to pay a large part of that tax.

To be sure, some economic policies allow easier dot-connecting than others. When we in the Biden admin worked with Congressional Ds to significantly expand the Child Tax Credit, child poverty quickly fell by half (and vice-versa when Manchin wouldn’t keep it going). Similarly, the budget bill’s refunds are in the current mix. Those are more direct shots than bank shots.

Second, and this is big, as I’ve long argued, from a macro perspective, POTUS policy matters a ton during shocks, like recessions, and a lot less in up-cycles. Macro-policy centers on overall growth, and in normal times when the economy is growing, POTUS policy has more to do with who benefits most from growth vs. growth itself.

Which brings me to the third, and in some ways, most important nuance re the question posed above: macro not equal to micro. If GDP growth isn’t reaching people—I’m thinking about the persistent affordability crisis and fast growing high-end wealth accumulation—then the president can have a solid macro backdrop and be just as solidly underwater on approval. Which, of course, Trump is, especially on the economy.

With all that in the background, let’s dive into how bad federal economic policy and good macro outcomes can coexist.

Tariffs ain’t what they used to be: The figure shows the effective tariff rate: tariff revenues/goods imports. It started in the mid-2’s, shot up to double-digits, and has drifted down to 7.5%. That’s a 5% increase, which ain’t nothing, and as most of the tax has been passed through to consumers, one reason for the above polling headline. But it’s not a huge growth killer.

It’s also important in this regard to remember that we import a lot less than other advanced economies, about 11% of GDP (goods imports) vs. 3x and 4x that share in the others.

The war in Iran: It has been a real macro shock, but smaller than many expected given the magnitude of the disruption to global energy supplies. My take is the war will probably be accountable for maybe 0.5% slower GDP growth this year, though real-time worsening of hostilities could generate a worse outcome.

The main channel for slower growth has been higher energy inflation and its spillovers into many products, including gas, jet fuel (and thus the price to fly), diesel (ergo, food, which is delivered by trucks), fertilizer, and more. Retail gas was $3 prewar, $4.50 at its peak, down to $3.79 off of the ceasefire and now back to $4.00 today.

This probably added more than a point to headline inflation but the energy price has been elastic to the conflict—more precisely, cargo-ship transit through the Strait. The figure below is useful imho. It shows how even with the June reversal of the initial price spike, the price level is still above its pre-war trend. And July will go the other way.

So, this is a real problem for the majority of folks already stressed by affordability constraints and a non-trivial macro dent.

But there have been mitigating factors.

For one, countries, including us, are a lot more efficient in their energy usage. From the WSJ:

One way to gauge how effectively economies are using energy is to calculate the amount of energy burned to generate a dollar of gross domestic product. Adjusted for inflation, energy intensity has fallen by about a third since 2000 in the U.S. and Europe and by about 40% in China…

The rate of decline in that China line is dramatic, and underscores a mitigating factor re the war’s impact on US energy stress: China absorbed more than its share of oil demand destruction, allowing us to do less in that regard. They drew on deep reserves (though those are getting low) and used coal and renewables to generate electricity to power their jealousy-inducing large and growing fleet of EVs (half of their new vehicles sold are EVs or hybrids compared to about 8% here).

Trump/Miller’s immigration policy has been another headwind to growth. My pal Mark Zandi at Moody’s has the decline in immigration, both voluntary and forced, subtracting between 30 and 40 bps per year, ‘25-’27, meaning they expect flows net flows to continuously fall over this period.

AI: The Big Tailwind. Against those headwinds, we have to two-sided tailwind of AI—investment and wealth effects—which, unlike tariffs and the war, has little to with Trumpian policy. Moody’s has AI contributing about 60 bps (six-tenths of a percent) to ‘26 growth, split about evenly between the two forces.

That wealth effect estimate might be low. S&P market capitalization is up $13 trillion this year. Assign a $0.03 wealth effect to that and you get over 1% of GDP, though it likely operates with a lag.

Moody’s investment impact may also sound low if you’ve been tracking this but that’s probably because you’ve seen growth numbers associated with AI investment that fail to net out imports. Such estimates need to be cut in about half.

Fiscal impulse: A second tailwind. This is getting long, so I’ll be brief here. The fact that the deficit-financed budget bill from last year adds over $3.4 trillion to the debt sounds like it should be boosting the economy through positive fiscal impulse (FI), but it’s not that simple. First, that’s a 10-year number. Second, FI answers the question of how much deficit spending is occurring in this period relative to last.

Bottom line, FI has been a growth tailwind, but not as much as you might think. This year’s first quarter got a big boost from reopening the gov’t, but that’s just bounce back from the previous quarter, so that’s a wash. Refunds and tax breaks—corporate expensing, new deductions for seniors, tips, and overtime—occurred this year, and thus are Trumpian policies which contributed to both after-tax incomes and, to some extent, the juiced investments discussed above (though I’m confident most of the AI ones would have been made anyway, meaning this revenue loss is probably wasted).

Also, as the Brookings FI team shows, underlying/ongoing FI, including DOGE cuts, has been weak. All told, FI is probably in the 20-30 bps range.

So, there’s your resiliency story, from the headwinds, mitigated to a degree by enhanced energy efficiency, China absorbing more of the energy shock, and diminished tariff rates, to the powerful AI tailwind and less so FI. Put it all together and you have pretty good macro, characterized by GDP growth around 2%, unemployment a bit north of 4% supported recently by better job gains, and a buff wealth effect from the equity boom.

Breaking it down to fundamentals, current macro is a tussle between AI + FI vs. WAR + TARIFFS + ANTI-IMMIGRATION, with AI, particularly its wealth effect, as the dominant force. And note that this is the one factor in the equation above that is unrelated to Trumpian policy.

But that’s not where the story ends. There is an obvious fragility here: if AI is a bubble, we’re in macro-trouble. Folks know that’s a prominent concern of mine, which ramped up last week as new info came in suggesting much cheaper Chinese AI was increasingly competitive with our pricier version. If US AI is in a bubble, that’s a pinprick. In other words, the wealth effect giveth and the wealth effect can taketh away.