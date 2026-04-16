There is, upon many in the land, great anxiety about whether the Democrats can defeat Trumpism, an anxiety I fully and deeply share. Polls and betting markets are enthusiastic about Ds chances of winning the House in the midterms, with the Senate possibly in reach, though that’s a heavier electoral lift.

I chose my words carefully above re “beating Trumpism.” The goal is not simply to flip the chambers. It is to break the unchecked power of the administration and stop or at least significantly slow their destruction of institutions, economic damage, rule-of-law violations, and, as I’ve written before—and I still believe this to be an essential part of this recovery—hold Trump’s enablers accountable for their role in all the above. Trump-proofing democracy going forward will be of paramount importance.

There’s much to be written and planned on all of this but step one is to post electoral wins. Without that, we’re stuck in hell, and as Churchill said, “when you’re going through hell, keep going!”

So, this post is about a key part of that goal, not what to do with power should the Ds claim some degree of it, but what role should policy play in seeking power. As Tobin Marcus points out in a newsletter this AM, after noting that past parties on the outs seeking to win midterms often run on a platform (think Gingrich’s 1994 “Contract Out On With America”): “It's not too late for Democrats to align on a similar platform this year, but we don't see that policy work happening, with weak leadership and no consensus on the party's policy direction.”

That’s a harsh assessment, and I’ve found a strong consensus among D electeds and candidates around an affordability agenda (the topic of the Gamble Lecture I’m givng later today at UMass!—will post text afterwards). But that’s partly a selection bias—they’re the ones I hear from—and Tobin’s point is defendable.

But would coalescing around an agenda make a difference? If it was a strong, simple, clear AA (affordability agenda) I think it would help, and maybe a lot. Readers know I believe crafting and implementing an affordability agenda is essential if we want to build a lasting coalition among voters who’ve lost faith in both Democrats and government. In this regard, I think of the affordability electoral coalition as akin to the union coalition that was so important to Democrats for many years, and, especially if we move to sectoral bargaining, could be so again.

But here’s the nut of it: My theory of the case is that Ds can win on anti-incumbency and TES (Trump Exhaustion Syndrome). But they cannot stay in power without solving people’s economic problems. We may not need a strong-leadership-driven policy agenda to win, though it would be great if we had one. But we do need one if we’re going to reestablish the role of government as an effective tool to help reconnect millions of people to the economic growth they’ve long helped to generate, to rebuild the connective tissue between overall growth and working-class-families’ living standards.

There is a view about policy in elections that’s beautifully and humorously conveyed by the great Lisa Kudrow in the scene below from the movie Long Shot (a film I very much enjoyed, though you must suspend disbelief if you too want to enjoy it):

Of course, there are voters who care about policy. Most people I know fit that category. They want to know what’s your AGI threshold for any tax increases. At what level would you set a higher minimum wage and how many workers would that cover? Expand Medicare? For whom, and at what cost? How do Fannie and Freddie fit into to your housing finance plan? Will you finally make the Child Tax Credit fully refundable??

Candidates and the party need to answer all those questions, and they need the right answers (i.e., the answers I like)! But they don’t need to run on them. From what I’ve seen—and PSA: I’m an economist who’s long been adjacent to these questions, not a political consultant—the Kudrow character kinda nails this point. If people know you’re for them because you’re credibly passionate about helping them with their main struggles, they’ll support you.

The problem is, people can be fooled by false populists, a wave that no one, in my lifetime, has surfed more effectively than Trump. There’s no one better at convincing voters he has their back against elites who look down on them. And sadly, this form of populism has even more pull if it points to some other group who’s allegedly cut the line and claimed your opportunities for themselves. “I am your retribution!” has an incredible pull to people who’ve been left behind.

Or, at least, it had one. Two facts are now clear, not to MAGA, but to the dispositive group of “persuadable” voters who decide elections. One, the only back he’s got is his own. He’s self-dealing and corrupt and simply uses his immense persuasive powers to claim power which he then abuses. Amazingly, in terms of creating an electoral opening for his opponents, he’s made life a lot more expensive for the very people he promised to help, so that bloom is off the rose.

Second, he’s just fundamentally incompetent, with the war as only the most recent example. He has endless faith in his terrible, uninformed instincts.

The polls are clear that these flaws are registering with this decisive middle group, and this—not any policy agenda—is why Ds have a chance to roll back the damage. But the same polls reveal swing voters will swing not because they’re particularly favorable toward Ds but because they realize they bet on the wrong pony with Trump.

At this point, you need to read this NYT editorial describing how, in their view, Magyar defeated Orban—sorry, it’s not optional; if you care about this stuff, and I know you do, you must read it. Yes, these are two very different countries, but the sweeping defeat of a corrupt authoritarian playacting populism maps well onto our challenge.

Magyar ran hard on affordability, paid for by a fairer tax system, and reining in corruption. Full stop, at least re playing offense. On defense, he adopted numerous conservative stances so as not to provide openings for distracting, divisive attacks:

The second lesson may be harder for Democrats — and center-left parties in Europe — to absorb. Mr. Magyar, who identifies as center right, won partly by avoiding the social progressivism that dominates elite left-leaning circles and alienates many voters. He ran as an economic progressive and a cultural moderate if not conservative.

I don’t think a D has to go this far to win, but I’m already outta my depth and must go prep for a busy day. But my punchline is simple. Do not despair if the opposition leadership is not yet organizing around a cohesive agenda. Voters trying to get through lives in this complex, expensive, scary moment don’t have the bandwidth to absorb detailed positions.

But behind the scenes, it is imperative to build and coalesce around an agenda that can deliver what Trump—and Magyar, and Mamdani, Spanberger, Sherrill—all promised, and which those last three are actually starting to deliver on, a very exciting development in this space!

Resistance is clearly not futile. Wins are actively being posted. But it is one thing to win—a huge, critical thing!—and another to deliver.