Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Norm Spier's avatar
Norm Spier
7hEdited

1) Thanks much for the thoughtful essay with many good points.

2) On a Democratic affordability platform and project, I tend to see a significant possible problem meeting expectations of economic relief anytime soon. (Caught in the subtitle: "It's one thing to win. It's another to deliver.")

Thus, as I've chimed in a bit before here, I suspect that looking at real wages misleads even more than most economists see, and may make economists overly optimistic about solving the problem.

You and Dean Baker have pointed out that the CPI, tracking what people need to spend, is subject to considerable failure coming from changing technologies, relative costs, and needs.

After that is brought up, I tend to chime in here or on Dean Baker, that the whole healthcare thing, say since 1950, has taken healthcare spending alone up to 18% of GDP, from whatever 1950 number, which must be well under 8% of GDP.

However, the healthcare effect doesn't end there: people live a good bit longer, with their working lives not going up proportionally. There is a need to save far more from each bit of real wage.

Further, typically defined-benefit pension plans, mostly not counted in wages but providing for retirement expenses, have been replaced by defined-contribution pensions, funded mostly by wages.

Throw in housing becoming, inflation adjusted, more expensive (I don't have a stat on this, but it has to have happened), and I had been guessing about a 35% loss of the value of the real wage, basically ignored by many economists. (Which may be because it's just an overwhelming thing to deal with, either in the numerical well-being measurement, or to counter such a big economic effect across all income strata.)

Then, after catching this fine Mechelle Dickerson interview on Amanpour the other day:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJx_e7ZGAe0

about her new book, entitled ""The Middle-Class New Deal: Restoring Upward Mobility and the American Dream", I realized from it that I missed something.

We make so many people go to college now, losing working years and money. Whether or not the individual succeeds with the education in terms of it being a successful investment in wage, we have less years of wage, and the cost of college being diverted from wages.

Oh, jeez. Have we lost 45% in all, from real wages, now?

(Yes, women have moved much more into the labor force. A counter, if you look at it a certain way--a self-actualization for many women, though you might look at women having to work as a component of additional economic struggle for families.)

So, good luck to us extricating ourselves from this unaffordability situation which has come upon us! Glad we have economists like J.B. around who are bold enough, and optimistic enough, to take it on!

--

3) Separately, to accompany your Lisa Kudrow video, I have my own rough equivalent, my bleak Walter Lippmann quote from “The Phantom Public”, written in the 1920s:

"We must assume, then, that the members of a public will not possess an insider’s knowledge of events or share his point of view. They cannot, therefore, construe intent, or appraise the exact circumstances, enter intimately into the minds of the actors or into the details of the argument. They can watch only for coarse signs indicating where their sympathies ought to turn.

We must assume that the members of a public will not anticipate a problem much before its crisis has become obvious, nor stay with the problem long after its crisis is past. They will not know the antecedent events, will not have seen the issue as it developed, will not have thought out or willed a program, and will not be able to predict the consequences of acting on that program. We must assume as a theoretically fixed premise of popular government that normally men as members of a public will not be well informed, continuously interested, nonpartisan, creative or executive. We must assume that a public is inexpert in its curiosity, intermittent, that it discerns only gross distinctions, is slow to be aroused and quickly diverted; that, since it acts by aligning itself, it personalizes whatever it considers, and is interested only when events have been melodramatized as a conflict.

The public will arrive in the middle of the third act and will leave before the last curtain, having stayed just long enough perhaps to decide who is the hero and who the villain of the piece. Yet usually that judgment will necessarily be made apart from the intrinsic merits, on the basis of a sample of behavior, an aspect of a situation, by very rough external evidence."

I know, since the 1920s, we have the Flynn Effect of increasing fixed-standard measured intelligence, and lots more people finishing high school, and going on to college and beyond.

I still find it accurate.

--

(I feel like a male Debbie Downer.)

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Tom Passin's avatar
Tom Passin
7h

1. The Democrats need to face up to the fact that no one who isn't a True Believer will believe anything that any party or candidate says on affordability. It's obvious that no party has any clue. Any although I have never been a budget doomsayer, throwing a few hundred billion for a few years is not going to fix anything. It's a major system-wide problem and can't be changed by poking parts of that system.

2. Trump/MAGA have poisoned the well for any words or phrases that evoke/woke/DEI/equality. Do not under any circumstances use any words of that source, even if there is actually going to be an attempt to re-introduce fairness and equality.

3. Push hard on the fact that Trump and friends are "elites like you've never seen elites before".

4. Push hard on corruption and how the major pieces of government (like DoD, DOJ) have been corrupted and are in the process of becoming incompetent.

5. Push hard on how important it is for both business operations and international relations to be able to depend on the other party being trustworthy, in contrast to how Trump has demonstrated over and over how the US can no longer be trusted. Push how wrong this is both on religious, business, and moral grounds, and how it make peace almost impossible.

6. Push especially hard on how the people, collectively and as individuals, have almost no power against the big interests of big corporations and multi-billionaires. The deck is rigged against them. Now that unions are weak, the only power that could possibly be on the side of people is the federal government, so it MUST be able to act for them. T/MAGA have been making this imbalance worse, not better.

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