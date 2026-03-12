Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julian Bene's avatar
Julian Bene
7h

You don't really mean "It’s that the case for war was never made to [Americans]." That is a relatively weak process argument, suggesting a mere communication failing. (Of course a communication failing about taking the country to war would be appalling, but nothing like as appalling as the real objection to this disaster.)

What you really mean is that there is no fucking case for starting this war. It was totally immoral and idiotic for the US to embark on a massive bombardment of Iran, an orgy of destruction of human lives and livelihoods. We had no national interest at stake - full stop. Iran posed no threat to Americans. Iran had already been cut down to size since Oct 7 with the destruction of most of its proxies, so it posed little threat even to Israel or the Gulf States. And even if regime change were in the US national interest, air bombardment simply cannot achieve that. Finally, Iran's ability to retaliate by strangling energy flows through Hormuz was always obvious, which further underlines that there could have been no rational case for this war.

Reply
Share
Ellen's avatar
Ellen
8h

As Kogan and Murphy state: "The best way to keep American servicemembers and civilians in the region safe is to stand united to end Trump’s unnecessary war." Support our military by keeping them out of harm's way. Americans should not be asked to make sacrifices. It's not OUR war.

You're absolutely right, the White House and the Pentagon do not need more money, especially as they're wasting the resources they have on things like lobster tails, rib eye steaks, and so on.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jared Bernstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture