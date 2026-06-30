Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Marilena Aquino de Muro's avatar
Marilena Aquino de Muro
2hEdited

Oh, Jared, you’re not overreacting! Many people share your opinion that the Supreme Court (SCOTUS) needs reform because its decisions do not reflect the views of the American public. Instead, they seem to serve the interests of themselves and certain unscrupulous oligarchs, including the current President, unfortunately. I’m not sure how SCOTUS can be reformed, but it won’t be easy. Paul Krugman interviewed Lisa Graves some time ago, and he has done so again recently. I hope you had the chance to watch her interviews. Most recent interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFPQU_JAu5s

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Frank Dudley Berry, Jr.'s avatar
Frank Dudley Berry, Jr.
1h

Sorry, but I'm just not with the sacred independence of the federal bureaucracy, other than the Fed. If Trump weren't President, I think the decision would be applauded. Humphrey's Executor was a slap in the face at FDR.

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