Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Theodora30's avatar
Theodora30
12h

You say “Republicans’ tax-and-spending megabill would increase budget deficits by $2.8 trillion through 2034 after factoring in the projected economic growth the bill would create, leading to 15% more red ink than previously estimated…”. That’s not what Tim Scott says and we all know he is an expert on economics. He slams the CBO for saying the tax cuts will add trillions to the debt.

“Wrong then. Wrong now”

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1252133076356047

Bless his heart, I think Scott really does believe these claims. What has infuriated me for decades is that the mainstream media refused to tell the truth about Republicans blowing up our debt with tax cuts for the rich. I suspect even now they hate contradicting anything Saint Ronnie Reagan claimed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jason Christian's avatar
Jason Christian
8h

Punctuation advise from one creative economist to another, who ain't never seen no multiple negative he couldn't overoptimize

> But policy unpopularity ain’t nothin.’

Please. The apostrophe comes before the period. If the mark comes after the period it is a single-quote, typically nested within the more common double-quote.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jared Bernstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture