They don’t deliver the same gut punch as seeing masked, unbadged ICE agents throwing people into vans, but the federal budget actions taken by the Trump administration during (and before) the shutdown are just as scary in their implications for where we could be headed.

Let’s start with this thread from my Center for American Progress colleague (I’m a policy fellow there), the deeply knowledgeable Bobby Kogan, who will be my guest on this Tuesday’s edition of Let’s Do Lunch (LdL now runs every other week).

Bobby carefully unpacks the details, which are gnarly, but the bottom line is that “When money is appropriated, it’s also authorized to be used only for certain activities. So if you give $50 million to the Department of Transportation to build bridges, it couldn’t use that money to build airports instead.”

Let’s be clear: this is not a complaint about paying the troops. They, and every other gov’t worker (and non-gov’t worker), should of course get paid on a regular basis. But as Bobby notes, Congress would be happy to pass a troop bill, but Johnson won’t “gavel in,” because he wants to protect Trump by avoiding an Epstein-related vote.

This is the latest example of the project envisioned by Trump’s budget director Russell Vought, wherein the president, not the Congress, has the ultimate say in how our tax dollars get spent. This is in direct contradiction to the law, wherein Congress “holds the power of the purse,” a rule that is critical to democracy and the separation of powers that is essential to maintaining democracy. Voters in state X elect their representatives based, in part, on their priorities, many of which directly relate to the budget. If their views are irrelevant, meaning in this case, the president can ignore with impunity their legislative allocations, then what does it matter if they’re for more affordable child care and health care subsidies?

Moreover, as the figure below shows, this weaponization is highly partisan, about which the administration has been explicit, vowing to cut “Democratic agencies” while slashing spending almost exclusively in Democratic districts.

One would think that Congress would jealously guard their Constitutionally bequeathed purse-power. But as Ross Douthat noted in a recent oped, “Congress is increasingly unwilling to or is at least unexcited by the exercise of its own powers and that this is especially true when it’s under the control of the same party as the White House.”

The first part of that is right as it pertains to today’s Republican majority, but the “both sides do it” part is wrong. I’ve been a close watcher and, at time, active participant in budget crafting and deliberations, and I’ve never seen anything remotely like what we’re seeing now in terms of majority-party appropriators being fine with their spending priorities ignored. To the contrary, in my experience, appropriators, who are, in normal times, powerful players in Congressional politics, aggressively guard their spending powers (side note: though exceptions exist, we would be better informed if people who wrote about such things spent some time in gov’t).

The administration is already being sued for these actions, and while I expect lower courts to find against the administration, the SCOTUS majority is, as always, the weak link. If they again continue to ignore the rule of law in order to support the unitary executive theory that is the core of Vought et al’s 2025 Project, we will take a large step onto the path away from democracy.

These thoughts regarding the rule of law were prominent in my mind and, if perhaps not exactly in this budgetary form, the minds of millions of others yesterday as we attended No Kings protest rallies. My wife, a more experienced protester than I, nixed “Impoundments/Recissions Up!" (i.e., not spending allocations as they were intended) and “Fed Independence Down!” from my sign, but I still think it came out well (though “housing costs up” got cut due to space limits).

My strong impression was that, while this particular budget issue wasn’t top-of-mind for everyone, restoring the rule of law was. Kings know that they control the purse, and they know that to do so is to break democracy in precisely the way I noted above, but severing the tie between local and state elections and the federal government. Only the president matters, along with his unelected appointees, even if the latter are incompetents—or worse—that the Congressional majority rubber stamps.

The shutdown is equally germane to this analysis. Republicans are unmotivated to act until Trump commands them to, but while Trump and Vought are busy with the partisan cuts in the chart above, purse-snatching, and equally illegally firing federal workers (not to mention threatening not to pay them, also illegal), they have little incentive to negotiate. The fact that the public is increasingly fed up with the shutdown—and will get more so as it intrudes further into their everyday lives—is, at least thus far, a feature, not a bug, for the administration. Whenever democratic governance fails to work, it becomes exhibit A in the authoritarian project: “Everything’s broken, so you’d better let me take over!”

It is thus up to Democrats and the rest of us to elevate this law breaking to the level it deserves, which is as high as possible. Budget arcanery might not pull at the heart strings of the 99.99% who aren’t budget nerds, but that's all the more reason to tell this like it is.

Everyday, the administration tries to remove another brick from the foundation of our democracy, and while some bricks are more evident than others, every brick matters.