Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Susan B's avatar
Susan B
3h

Just like everything else in this regime it's claims are pure fiction

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Raj's avatar
Raj
4h

The indirect effect of the war is lowering growth, but the potential massive increase in the federal deficit through military spend would definitely increase growth. Just not of the pleasant or useful kind.

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